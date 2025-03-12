The Darwin Incident Anime's Teaser Unveils More Staff, January 2026 Debut

The official X (formerly Twitter ) account for the television anime of Shun Umezawa 's The Darwin Incident ( Darwin Jihen ) manga posted the anime's teaser promotional video and second teaser visual on Wednesday. The video and visual announced more staff members and the January 2026 premiere for the anime.

The newly announced staff members are music composers Arisa Okehazama ( The Apothecary Diaries ) and Mariko Horikawa ( Sumikkogurashi – Good to be in the corner film), and sound director Yoshikazu Iwanami ( Ajin , Fate/Zero ).

) is directing the anime at) is the series director.) is handling the series scripts.) is designing the characters.

Kodansha USA Publishing licensed the manga, and it describes the story:

Created in a biological science lab, Charlie is a half human, half chimpanzee hybrid known as "Humanzee." Raised by his adoptive human parents, Charlie is now 15 and starting high school. There he meets Lucy, a clever loner who becomes his first-ever friend. But his "normal" life is shattered when the animal rights extremists who freed his mother from the lab fifteen years ago reemerge as terrorists bent on kidnapping Charlie at all costs.

Umezawa launched the manga in Afternoon magazine in 2020. Kodansha published the manga's eighth compiled book volume on November 21. The manga went on hiatus in January 2023, and resumed serialization in May 2023.

The manga won the 15th Manga Taisho awards in 2022. It also won an Excellence Award in the Manga Division of the Japanese government's Ministry of Cultural Affairs' 25th Japan Media Arts Festival Awards in 2022. The manga also ranked at #10 for manga for male readers in the 2022 edition of Takarajimasha 's Kono Manga ga Sugoi! (This Manga Is Amazing!) guidebook. The manga was nominated in the 47th and 48th Annual Kodansha Manga Awards in 2023 and 2024, respectively.

Sources: The Darwin Incident anime's X/ Twitter account, Comic Natalie





Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.