Voice Actor Showtaro Morikubo Steps Down From Genshin Impact Game Role

Morikubo was previously announced as voice of Ifa character

Genshin Impact

The official X (formerly) account of Chinese developer'sgame announced on Wednesday thathas to step down from voicing the character of Ifa, due to "various circumstances." The game's staff apologized to the companies involved and to the players for any inconvenience the decision has caused.

The game's staff had announced on October 15 that Morikubo would voice the character Ifa, a famous Saurian veterinarian from the Flower-Feather Clan.

HoYoverse launched the free-to-play Genshin Impact game worldwide in September 2020. The game is available on iOS, Android, PC, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5. The game launched for Xbox Series X|S and Xbox Cloud Gaming on November 20.

HoYoverse describes the game:

Step into Teyvat, a vast world teeming with life and flowing with elemental energy. You and your sibling arrived here from another world. Separated by an unknown god, stripped of your powers, and cast into a deep slumber, you now awake to a world very different from when you first arrived. Thus begins your journey across Teyvat to seek answers from The Seven — the gods of each element. Along the way, prepare to explore every inch of this wondrous world, join forces with a diverse range of characters, and unravel the countless mysteries that Teyvat holds...

In September 2022, HoYoverse announced it is collaborating with anime studio ufotable for a "long-term collaboration project" for the game. The game has inspired several animated shorts by the in-house miHoYoAnime studio.

miHoYo 's Honkai Impact 3rd game has also previously inspired several anime and animated projects.