Watari-kun's ***** is About to Collapse Anime Reveals Main Cast, Staff, July Airing

The official website for the anime of Naru Narumi 's Watari-kun's ***** is About to Collapse ( Watari-kun no xx ga Hōkaisunzen ) manga officially opened on Wednesday and revealed the anime's main cast, staff, television format, July premiere (on Tokyo MX , BS NTV , and other channels), and teaser visual.

The anime will star:

Shūichirō Umeda as Naoto Watari

as Naoto Watari Yumika Yano as Satsuki Tachibana

as Satsuki Tachibana Yurie Igoma as Yukari Ishihara

Takashi Naoya ( Am I Actually the Strongest? , Real Girl , Übel Blatt ) is directing the anime at Staple Entertainment with Matsuo Asami ( Blue Exorcist: Kyoto Saga , Gintama episode director) as the assistant director. Tatsuya Takahashi ( World’s End Harem , Eromanga Sensei ) is in charge of the series scripts, and Tetsuya Yamada ( Am I Actually the Strongest? , Übel Blatt ) is writing the scripts with director Naoya. Shōko Yasuda ( Am I Actually the Strongest? , Happy Sugar Life ) is designing the characters and serving as a chief animation director along with Yukiyo Komito ( Am I Actually the Strongest? ), Toshimitsu Kobayashi ( Fate/stay night ), and Taeko Ōgi ( Übel Blatt ). Nonoka Suzuki ( Tales of Wedding Rings 2nd key animation) is designing the costumes, and Chie Yamazaki ( Lagrange - The Flower of Rin-ne special effects) is designing the props,

Naoto Watari has had his share of struggles: his parents died two years ago, and now he and his sister live at his aunt's house. There, his desire to protect his sister earned him notoriety as "the guy with the sister complex"—which never mattered to him, as his sister always came first. But when Satsuki, a childhood friend-turned-enemy(?), becomes his school mate, Naoto's ordinary life is thrown into chaos ... and Satsuki may just be the beginning.

Kodansha

Narumi launched the manga in Kadokawa 's Young Ace magazine in August 2014. The manga moved its serialization to Monthly Young Magazine in November 2015. The manga ended September 2023. Kodansha published the manga's first compiled book volume in May 2016, and its 16th and final volume in November 2023.

Narumi launched the Ramen Daisuki Koizumi-san ( Ms. Koizumi loves ramen noodles ) manga in Takeshobo 's Manga Life Storia magazine in 2013, and moved it to the magazine's Storia Dash website after the magazine ceased publication in 2019. Dark Horse Comics is publishing the manga in English.

The manga inspired a television anime that premiered in January 2018. Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired in Japan.

The manga also inspired a live-action television series that premiered in 2015, followed by a New Year's Special in January 2016, a New Year's Eve Special in December 2016, and another special in April 2019. The live-action series' second season premiered in 2020.

