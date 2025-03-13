Rock is a Lady's Modesty Anime Reveals Character Video, Visual for Tina

The official website for the television anime of Hiroshi Fukuda 's Rock is a Lady's Modesty ( Rock wa Lady no Tashinamideshite ) manga revealed a "gap visual" and a character video for Tina Isemi (voiced by Ayaka Fukuhara ) on Thursday.

The anime will premiere on April 3 onand 27 of its affiliate channels on Thursdays at 11:56 p.m. JST.

The anime stars:

Akira Sekine as Lilisa Suzunomiya

as Lilisa Suzunomiya Miyuri Shimabukuro as Otoha Kurogane

as Otoha Kurogane Ayaka Fukuhara as Tina Isemi

as Tina Isemi Natsumi Fujiwara as Tamaki Shiraya

Shinya Watada ( Aikatsu Stars! , The IDOLM@STER Million Live! ) is directing the anime at BN Pictures , and Ōri Yasukawa ( Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War - The Separation , Migi & Dali episode director) is the assistant director. Shogo Yasukawa ( Food Wars! Shokugeki no Soma , A Certain Scientific Railgun T ) is in charge of series scripts, Risa Miyadani ( Aikatsu! Planet , Wonderful Precure! The Movie! ) is designing the characters, and Yasufumi Soejima ( JoJo's Bizarre Adventure ) is the visual director.

Additional staff members include:

The young lady x rock youth manga takes place in an all-girls' school where young, gorgeous, and ladylike girls from all over the country gather. A girl named Lilisa Suzunomiya, who became the daughter of a real estate tycoon after her mother remarried, gives up her guitar and love for rock music in order to act like a rich, young lady. But her passion for rock is rekindled when she meets a highly skilled drummer, who attends the same all girls' school.

Fukuda ( Mushibugyō , Gofun-go no Sekai ) launched the manga in Young Animal in October 2022. Hakusensha published the manga's first compiled book volume in April 2023, and the seventh volume will ship on March 28.