Gingham's Oide yo Mahō Shōjo Mura Manga Gets Series of 1-Minute Anime Shorts Debuting on April 3

Kansai TV announced on Friday that Gingham's Oide yo Mahō Shōjo Mura (Fubosenkyo) (Come to the Magical Girl Village [Squatting]) four-panel manga is getting a series of one-minute anime shorts that will air on Kansai TV starting on April 3 at 27:15 (effectively April 4 at 3:15 a.m.). The anime will have 13 total episodes.

Image via @Press

The absurd gag manga follows a 43-year-old company employee named Tomakomai who becomes a magical girl, and with her friends she starts a new life at the "Magical Girl Village," a village full of madness and despair.

The anime stars:

Masafumi Fukui is in charge of planning, and MMDGP and Tatooine Sound are in charge of production. Gingham and Takeshi Onaka are writing the scripts. Onaka is also the animation director. Tatooine Sound and Ryō Hizumi (name romanization not confirmed) are the sound producers. Yū Saitō is the sound director. Kachidoki Studio is animating the series with cooperation by Yoyogi Animation Academy .

Riko Kohara is performing the theme song "Bakemono Tsudō Mura" (The Village Where Monsters Gather). Gingham is writing the lyrics and Hizumi is composing the song.

The manga currently has 11 digital volumes available.

Sources: @Press, Comic Natalie