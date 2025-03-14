Kakushite! Makina-san!! Anime's Promo Video Previews Theme Songs

The official website for the television anime of Yoshimi Sato 's Kakushite! Makina-san!! (Hide! Makina-san!) manga revealed the show's main promotional video on Friday. The video previews Serena Kōzuki 's opening theme song "Ie de Yeah! tte Age Tiger" as well as Brave Mental Orchestra 's ending theme song "Android ni Kubittake" (Crazy About an Android).

The video also reveals the show's English title as Makina-san's a Love Bot?! .

AnimeFesta

The anime's "hidden" or broadcast version will premiere on thechannel on April 6 at 25:20 JST (effectively, April 7 at 1:20 a.m. or April 6 at 12:20 p.m. EDT), and the "unhidden" or "deregulated version" will stream on'ssite. (The broadcast version will also be available on, as well as onand other services.) The anime will start running on thechannel on April 9.

The risqué romantic comedy manga's story centers on Eita, an introvert mecha otaku high schooler who has a crush on the school's most popular girl Makina. When Eita finds Makina at her doorstep, he is flustered, and even more so when Makina reveals her secret: that she is a "sexaroid" robot designed for pleasure, and she is asking Eita to conduct some repairs on her discreetly. While Makina immediately tries to make a move on Eita physically, Eita struggles to contain himself, while also hiding her secret.

The anime will star (character name romanizations are not confirmed):

Masayoshi Nishida ( Allison & Lillia , Grandpa and Grandma Turn Young Again ) is directing the anime at BloomZ with animation cooperation by Wolfsbane . Kentaro Iino (episode director for Classroom of the Elite II , Ragna Crimson ) is the assistant director. Yōhei Kashii ( Peter Grill and the Philosopher's Time - Super Extra , My One-Hit Kill Sister ) is both writing and overseeing the series scripts. Yūsaku Nakamura (chief animation director for Love Flops ) is the main character designer, and Kyōhei Matsuno ( Dragon Goes House-Hunting , Don't Call Us A JUNK GAME! ) is composing the music.

Sato ( Crossing Time ) launched the manga in Futabasha 's Monthly Action magazine in October 2022 as a full color serialization. Futabasha published the manga's fourth compiled book volume on December 12.