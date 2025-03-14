One Piece Anime's English-Subtitled Trailer Previews Egghead Arc's Return

New episodes resume on April 6 simultaneously in Japan, overseas

The IGN news service posted the official trailer for Part 2 of the One Piece anime's Egghead arc with English subtitles on Friday.

The One Piece anime will start airing new episodes again in Japan on April 6 on Sundays at 11:15 p.m. (10:30 a.m. EDT) on Fuji TV and its affiliates.

Crunchyroll will simultaneously stream the anime when it resumes the Egghead arc on April 6 in the United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, and Latin America. Additionally, it will stream One Piece Specials 14-16, and new English dub episodes (1109-1122) starting on March 18 in the mentioned territories.

The franchise had announced in mid-October that the current Egghead arc of the anime would pause to "recharge," and then the arc will continue in April 2025. The anime is currently airing One Piece Log: Fish-Man Island Saga , a 21-episode abridged version of the Fish-Man Island arc of the anime, with reshot scenes, retouched art, and other improvements.

The announcement at the time had said the anime would change its timeslot once it returned. To Be Hero X will air in what is currently One Piece 's timeslot, Sundays at 9:30 a.m. JST, starting in April.

Subaru Kimura will be the new voice of Franky in Japanese.

Source: IGN