The Dark History of the Reincarnated Villainess Anime's 1st Promo Video Reveals Fall Debut

The staff for the television anime adaptation of Akiharu Tōka 's The Dark History of the Reincarnated Villainess ( Tensei Akujo no Kuro Rekishi ) manga revealed the show's first promotional video on Friday. The video reveals the show's staff and opening theme song information, as well as the fall 2025 debut on TV Tokyo and BS11 .

The staff also revealed the show's first visual.

Image via The Dark History of the Reincarnated Villainess anime's website ©冬夏アキハル・白泉社／「転生悪女の黒歴史」製作委員会

Hiroaki Sakurai ( The Disastrous Life of Saiki K. , Di Gi Charat ) is directing the anime at Studio DEEN . Mitsutaka Hirota ( Edens Zero , Rent-A-Girlfriend ) is overseeing the series scripts, and Tomoyo Sawada ( Love Rice ) is designing the characters. Ryūichi Takada ( The Faraway Paladin , Summer Time Rendering ) from MONACA is composing the music at HIKE .

KID PHENOMENON from EXILE TRIBE will perform the opening theme song.

The anime will star:

Yoshino Aoyama as Iana Magnolia

as Iana Magnolia M.A.O as Konoha Magnolia

as Konoha Magnolia Shōhei Komatsu as Sol Nemophyra

as Sol Nemophyra Makoto Furukawa as Gilford Dandelion

Image via Amazon © Akiharu Tōka, Hakusensha

Konoha Satou has a dark history, written throughout middle school—a fantasy adventure of love and magic about the Count's daughter Konoha Magnolia and the knights who love her! But when it looks like that dark history is going to be uncovered by her mother, Konoha panics and dies in a traffic accident! Opening her eyes, she finds that she's been reincarnated into the world of her own dark history as Iana Magnolia, the worst villainess of her own creation!

is releasing the romantic comedy manga in English, and it describes the story:

Tōka launched the manga in Hakusensha 's LaLa magazine in August 2018. Hakusensha released the 15th volume on December 5. The manga has more than 1.7 million copies in circulation, including digital copies sold.

