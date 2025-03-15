Battle Spirits Card Game Gets New TV Anime Series

The Bandai Card Games Fest 24-25's World Tour Final round in Japan announced on Saturday that production on a new TV anime series in the Battle Spirits multimedia franchise has been green-lit. Bandai Card Games and Bandai Namco Pictures presented the following teaser:

Bandai launched its original Battle Spirits trading card game in 2008. In the game, cards represent dragons, demons, birds, insects, and other spirits that the players can control in battles. Bandai imported the game to the United States in 2009. Battle Spirits: Connected Battlers , the latest video game in the franchise, launched for PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch in April 2022.

The franchise launched the 50-episode Battle Spirits: Shōnen Toppa Bashin anime series in September 2008. A new television anime series aired almost every year afterwards until 2016-2017's Battle Spirits Double Drive .

A three-episode net anime series titled Battle Spirits: Saga Brave then premiered in June 2019. Battle Spirits: Kakumei no Galett launched in August 2020. Battle Spirits: Mirage , the most recent anime in the franchise, premiered online in October 2021.

Disclosure: Bandai Namco Filmworks Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Bandai Namco Holdings Inc., is a non-controlling, minority shareholder in Anime News Network Inc.