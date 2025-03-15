Miho Okasaki, Toshihiko Seki Win 19th Annual Seiyū Awards

The organizers of the 19th Annual Seiyū Awards announced the winners on Saturday. The winners include:

Best Lead Actor Award

Image via www.seiyuawards.jp

Best Supporting Actor Award

Best New Actor Award

Singing Award

Foreign Film/Live-Action Show Award

Influencer Award

MVS (Most Valuable Seiyū ) Award

Below are the award winners who were previously announced:

Merit Awards

Synergy Award

Kids/Family Award

Game Award

Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth

Special Award

Image courtesy of Seiyu Awards Executive Committee © 声優アワード実行委員会

The awards ceremony, which revealed the full list of awardees, was held on Saturday. Starting in 2023, the categories of "Best Lead," "Best Supporting," and "New" are no longer separated by gender. The awards committee stated regarding the change, "voice acting is a job that transcends gender, as female voice actors sometimes voice male characters and vice-versa." The committee added that it discussed the topic for a few years and decided to make the three awards gender free out of respect for diversity.

Starting in 2017, the Special Merit Award, which honors deceased voice actors and actresses who have contributed to many genres, was replaced with an honoring of all voice actors and actresses who passed away in the previous year.

Beginning in 2019, the awards introduced four new categories, which include "Foreign Movie/Series Award," "Game Award," "Influencer Award," and "MVS (Most Valuable Seiyū )."