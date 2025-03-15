News
Miho Okasaki, Toshihiko Seki Win 19th Annual Seiyū Awards
posted on by Egan Loo
Bravern, Maaya Uchida, Fairouz Ai, Subaru Kimura, Yūichi Nakamura honored
The organizers of the 19th Annual Seiyū Awards announced the winners on Saturday. The winners include:
Best Lead Actor AwardAward for best leading performances from an actor during the year
Miho Okasaki
Toshihiko Seki
Best Supporting Actor AwardAward for best supporting performances from an actor during the year
Best New Actor AwardAward for noteworthy performances from actors who debuted within the last five years
Singing AwardAward for singing by voice actors under own name or in a role
- Bravern as voiced by Kenichi Suzumura (Brave Bang Bravern!)
Foreign Film/Live-Action Show Award
Influencer Award
MVS (Most Valuable Seiyū) Award
Below are the award winners who were previously announced:
Merit AwardsAward for voice actors who have contributed to many genres, including foreign works, over the years
Synergy AwardAward for works that best show the talent of voice actors
Kei Tomiyama/Kazue Takahashi AwardsAward for voice actors who have been active in every field including acting
Kids/Family Award
Game Award
- Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth
Special AwardVoice actors, works, or activities that deserve special recognition
The awards ceremony, which revealed the full list of awardees, was held on Saturday. Starting in 2023, the categories of "Best Lead Voice Actor," "Best Supporting Voice Actor," and "New Voice Actor" are no longer separated by gender. The awards committee stated regarding the change, "voice acting is a job that transcends gender, as female voice actors sometimes voice male characters and vice-versa." The committee added that it discussed the topic for a few years and decided to make the three awards gender free out of respect for diversity.
Starting in 2017, the Special Merit Award, which honors deceased voice actors and actresses who have contributed to many genres, was replaced with an honoring of all voice actors and actresses who passed away in the previous year.
Beginning in 2019, the awards introduced four new categories, which include "Foreign Movie/Series Award," "Game Award," "Influencer Award," and "MVS (Most Valuable Seiyū)."
Source: Seiyu Awards' X/Twitter account