'More Than a Married Couple, But Not Lovers' Manga Enters Final Part

Series debuted in 2018

Image via www.amazon.co.jp © Yūki Kanamaru, Kadokawa

Yūki Kanamaru reported in the endnotes for the 13th More Than a Married Couple, But Not Lovers manga volume on March 4 that the series will enter its final part in the next volume.

Udon Entertainment publishes the series in English and describes the story:

Would you take an oath for a false romance, for the sake of true love? The pseudo-married couple romantic comedy between a popular girl and a loser in romance begins! Jiro Yakuin, a high school student who lacks romantic experience, is paired up with a completely opposite girl, Akari Watanabe, as part of a class called "Marriage Practical". They are required to live together and act like a married couple in order to earn the right to exchange partners with their crushes. Reluctantly, they begin their performance as a married couple, but can they handle what awaits them...!?

The manga launched in Kadokawa 's Young Ace magazine in 2018.

The manga inspired an anime that premiered in October 2022. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired in Japan and also released an English dub.





Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.