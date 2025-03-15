Shadowverse: Worlds Beyond Game Releases on June 17 After Delay

New trailer streamed

Cygames announced on Thursday that Shadowverse : Worlds Beyond , the newest game in its Shadowverse online collectible card game series, will release on June 17. The game will release for the App Store, Google Play , and for PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store. The game was originally slated for summer 2024 but was delayed to spring 2025. Pre-registration opened for the game on Thursday.

English version



Japanese version



The Shadowverse Flame anime premiered on TV Tokyo in April 2022. Crunchyroll is streamed the anime as it aired in Japan. The show ended in September 2024.

The first season of the anime based on the games premiered in April 2020. Crunchyroll streamed the show as it aired. The anime features a completely original story, and features anime-only characters.

The game also inspired a comedy manga in 2021.

The original game received a tutorial anime video as part of its second anniversary in May 2018.

Shadowerse launched for iOS and Android devices in June 2016 and for PC via Steam in October 2016. The game features both single-player and competitive multiplayer content, fully voiced stories, and the ability to evolve cards during battles.

Shadowverse : Champion's Battle launched for the Nintendo Switch in 2020.

Source: Press release