News
Summer Pockets Anime Posts 2nd Promotional Video, New Visual

posted on by Egan Loo
Anime of Visual Arts/Key's visual novel premieres on April 7

The official website for the television anime of Visual Arts/Key's Summer Pockets visual novel posted its second promotional video and a new key visual on Saturday. The video previews Konomi Suzuki's ending theme song "Loving Moment."

Image via summerpockets-anime.jp
©VISUAL ARTS/Key/鳥白島観光協会

Image via Summer Pockets anime's X/Twitter
©VISUAL ARTS/Key/鳥白島観光協会
The anime stars:

Tomoki Kobayashi (Akame ga KILL!, sola, Takunomi.) is directing the anime at studio feel. Keiichirō Ōchi (Adachi and Shimamura, Hinamatsuri, Go, Go, Loser Ranger!) is overseeing the series scripts and Mai Otsuka (Tearmoon Empire, Non Non Biyori) is designing the characters. Composers include Shinji Orito, Jun Maeda, Donmaru, Tomohiro Takeshita, Ryō Mizutsuki, and Shūhei Ōhashi.

Additional staff members include:

Konomi Suzuki, who performed the game's theme songs, is performing the anime's opening theme song "ALKA TALE" and the ending theme song "Lasting Moment."

The anime will premiere on Tokyo MX and BS11 on April 7, on MBS and Shizuoka Broadcasting System on April 8, on AT-X on April 10, and on TV Setouchi on April 11.

Image via Summer Pockets anime's X/Twitter
©VISUAL ARTS/Key/鳥白島観光協会
Summer Pockets originally launched for PC in June 2018 in Japan. Visual Arts/Key and Prototype launched the game's Nintendo Switch version digitally and physically in Japan in June 2019. Summer Pockets REFLECTION BLUE, an updated version of the game, launched for PC in Japan in June 2020. The new version has since launched on mobile devices, Switch, and PlayStation 4.

The game's English version launched for PC via Steam in February 2020.

The game takes place in a rural district of a certain isolated island. The story focuses on "one nostalgic summer."

Jun Maeda (Kanon, AIR, Clannad, Angel Beats!) is credited with the original concept. Na-Ga (Angel Beats!, Little Busters!, Charlotte), Tsubasu Izumi (Akane Iro ni Somaru Saka, Mashiroiro Symphony - The color of lovers), Yūnon Nagayama (Angel Beats!), and Fumuyun are credited with providing the original illustrations and character designs.

Yū Niijima (Koi x Shin Ai Kanojo, Majo Koi Nikki), Kai (Clannad, Rewrite, Harmonia), and Hasama (Tokyo Babel, Kimi to Kanojo to Kanojo no Koi.) wrote the scenario. Maeda composed the music with Shinji Orito (Angel Beats! Harmonia), Donmaru (planetarian, Little Busters!, Giniro, Haruka), and Tomohiro Takeshita (planetarian, Angel Beats!, Harmonia).

Source: Summer Pockets anime's website


Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.
