The House in Fata Morgana Visual Novel has Live-Action Adaptation Planned

Staff seek experienced producer, director, showrunner for adaptation in U.S.

Image via NOVECT's X/Twitter account © NOVECT

The staff of thevisual novel revealed on the visual novel'spage on Friday that the staff are planning a live-action adaptation in the United States. The staff are seeking an experienced producer, director, and/or showrunner.

Keika Hanada , visual novel's creator, stated on X (formerly Twitter ) about the project:

For over two years, a passionate North American film director—who really loves Fata Morgana—has been working on a live-action adaptation project. Negotiations with multiple TV networks and producers are currently moving forward positively. To further strengthen the project's chances of becoming a reality, we are now searching for an experienced and dedicated producer. If you believe you're the right person for this, please reach out via the email listed on our news page.

Developer NOVECT (Novectacle) originally released the visual novel in Japan on PC in 2012, on iOS in 2014, and on Nintendo 3DS in 2016. MangaGamer released the visual novel on Steam in May 2016.

The game's PlayStation Vita version launched in Japan in March 2017, and in North America in 2019. A PlayStation 4 version also launched in North America in 2019. The game released for Switch in Japanese and English in 2021.

Sekai Project licensed the game's manga adaptation in 2017.

In the game, the player awakens in a decrepit mansion with no memories and meets a maid who takes them to witness four incidents from the mansion's history.