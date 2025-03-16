Chikuwa Senki Manga About Alien Spy Dog Gets Anime on April 8

The official X (formerly Twitter ) account for Cygames ' Cycomi manga website announced on Sunday that Bubu's Chikuwa Senki ~Ore no Kawaii Chikyū Shinryaku~ (Chikuwa War Chronicles ~My Cute Invasion of Earth~) manga is inspiring a television anime adaptation that will premiere on TV Kanagawa on April 8. The anime will also begin streaming in Japan on April 8.

Tomokazu Sugita voices the dog Chikuwa. Other cast members include Mayuko Kazama as Madoka Inumiya, Mutsuki Iwanaka as Banjirō Inumiya, Rie Hikisaka as Nene Inumiya, and Shunichi Maki as the Geppler Alien.

Satoshi Mizuno ( My Life as Inukai-san's Dog visual art director for the first four ending sequences) is directing the anime at IMAGICA Infos and Imageworks Studio , and is also handling the series scripts. Morrigan (WAVE) is composing the music. Digital Shokunin and RD are credited for production assistance. Risa Kōzai is credited for backgrounds and as the compositing director of photography. Yukari Ōmachi is the color key artist. Keisuke Yagyū is in charge of sound production.

In the manga's story, some animals on Earth are actually alien spies from outer space, plotting invasions of Earth. The story centers one such alien spy, a Shiba Inu dog named Chikuwa .

Bubu launched the manga in Cycomi in January 2024.