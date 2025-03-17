Cross Infinite World Leaves Bookwalker Global After Latter's Ownership Change

Publisher to open Shopify store in the near future

Image via Cross Infinite World website © Cross Infinite World

BookWalker

North Amerian publisherannounced on Thursday that it is ending its partnership with'sGlobal e-book site, due to the site's planned change in ownership fromCo., Ltd. to M12 Media LLC (formerlyLLC) on March 31.

Cross Infinite World added that it was "not in [the company's] best interest to do business with the new entity," and that it made the decision to ensure "[its] survival as a small, independent publisher." The publisher is planning to open a store on the Shopify e-commerce site in the near future.

BookWalker Co., Ltd. and J-Novel Club /M12 Media LLC are both Kadokawa Group companies.

Bookwwalker Global's announcement of the change in ownership stated that it "will not impact the current services." Customers "will continue to have access to [their] existing content, account details, and features without disruption."

In early February, Dwango announced that BookWalker Co., Ltd.; Dwango ; and Kadokawa Connected will all merge, with Dwango becoming the surviving company, and BookWalker Co., Ltd. and Kadokawa Connected being dissolved. The merger will take place on April 1.

J-Novel Club confirmed with ANN that the name change to M12 Media LLC took place on February 1, but the company is not changing the public-facing name of J-Novel Club . J-Novel Club also stated to ANN that nothing outside of the name of the company has changed.

Source: Cross Infinite World website





Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. Yen Press, BookWalker Global, and J-Novel Club are subsidiaries of KWE.