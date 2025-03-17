Cute High Earth Defense Club Franchise Announces New TV Anime

A teaser website opened on Monday and revealed the new Cute High Earth Defense Club (Binan Kōkō Chikyū Bōei-bu) television anime series titled Binan Kōkō Chikyū Bōei-bu Haikara! . The website also announced the new anime's staff and teaser visual.

Shinji Takamatsu , the director of the anime's first three series and the most recent Cute High Earth Defense Club Eternal Love! film, is returning to direct the new anime at Studio DEEN .

The Cute High Earth Defense Club Eternal Love! anime film for the franchise 's 10th anniversary premiered in Japan on January 24.

The first Cute High Earth Defense Club LOVE! television anime season premiered in Japan in January 2015. Crunchyroll , Funimation , and Viewster streamed the anime as it aired in Japan. Ponycan USA released the series on DVD and Blu-ray Disc combo packs.

The second television anime, Cute High Earth Defense Club LOVE! LOVE! , premiered in Japan in July 2016. Funimation and Crunchyroll both streamed the series as it aired in Japan.

An original video anime project titled Cute High Earth Defense Club LOVE! LOVE! LOVE! opened in theaters in August 2017. Crunchyroll began streaming the OVA in November 2017. The OVA had been billed as the "series concluding chapter."

The Cute High Earth Defense Club HAPPY KISS! anime series premiered in April 2018. Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired.