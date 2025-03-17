Island of Giant Insects Sequel Manga to End in Next Installment

1st part of final chapter published on Thursday

Image via Amazon © Yasutaka Fujimi, Shu Hirose, Akita Shoten

Dai Kyochū Rettō

'swebsite posted the first part of the final chapter forand's) sequel manga on Thursday. The manga has serialized each of its previous "chapters" in two parts.

The manga headed for its "final battle" in March 2024.

The manga is a sequel to Fujimi and artist group RED ICE 's original manga The Island of Giant Insects ( Kyochū Rettō ). Dai Kyochū Rettō launched on Akita Shoten 's free manga website Manga Cross in April 2019. Akita Shoten published the manga's 14th compiled book volume in December 2024.

Fujimi and Yōsuke Sazanami launched the manga's spinoff series titled Kyochū Sanmyaku in Akita Shoten 's Dokodemo Young Champion magazine in November 2019, and ended in August 2024. Akita Shoten published the spinoff manga's eighth and final volume on January 20.

Fujimi and RED ICE launched the original The Island of Giant Insects manga on Akita Shoten 's Champion Cross website in 2014 before moving it to the Manga Cross website. Hirose (artist for El Cazador de la Bruja , Sōkō Akki Muramasa: Minagoroshi manga) took over the art for the manga in December 2018 due to RED ICE group's poor health. The manga ended in March 2019.

The original manga's anime adaptation, shipped in Japan on DVD in a limited-edition bundle with the manga's sixth and final volume in June 2019. The theatrical film edition of the anime opened in Japan in January 2020. The film's staff ran a Kickstarter crowdfunding campaign for an English dub in February 2020, but that campaign failed to reach its goal. A later campaign in July 2020 reached its goal in August 2020.

The survival horror story begins when Mutsumi Oribe and her classmates are flying for a school field trip, and their plane crashes. They drift onto an island dominated by giant insects. The tagline for the anime is, "On that island … humans are merely insect fodder."