'Long Story Short, I'm Living in the Mountains' Manga to End in 4th Volume

Image via Amazon ©Mifumi Hamada, Asagi, Shino, Kadokawa

lists the fourth compiled book volume of's) manga as its final volume, which will ship on May 23. The manga is the adaptation of's light novel series of the same title.

J-Novel Club licensed Asagi 's original light novels and describes the story:

Sano Shohei is fed up. His fiancée left him, and he's sick of dealing with people. What's a guy to do in the face of intense burnout and social exhaustion? Why, buy a mountain, of course! Sano abandons his life in the city and becomes a recluse, far away from the trappings of modern society. There's just one problem: He's actually kind of lonely... Sano thinks he's found the solution, but he gets more than he bargained for when he buys three colored chicks from a festival stall to keep him company—not only do they grow rapidly and develop reptilian tails, but they seem to be able to talk! Between learning the ropes of mountain living, getting acquainted with his rural neighbors, and raising his questionable but adorable chickens, Sano's got a lot on his plate. Long story short, his solitary new life might turn out to be more exciting than he anticipated!

Hamada launched the manga on Kadokawa 's Isekai Comic website in April 2023. Kadokawa published the manga's third volume on December 23.

Asagi launched the story on the Kakuyomu website in March 2022. Kadokawa started publishing the light novels with illustration by Shino in December 2022. Kadokawa published the 10th volume on March 10.

Source: Kadokawa





Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.