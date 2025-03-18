Battlefield Waltz Game's Character Trailer Highlights Abel, Confirms April 8 Release

Game launches for Switch physically/digitally on April 8

Idea Factory International streamed a new character trailer for Otomate 's Battlefield Waltz ( Senjō no Waltz ) otome game visual novel on Tuesday, and it confirms the game's April 8 release date for Nintendo Switch. The video introduces the character Abel, voiced by Tomoaki Maeno .

Upcoming character trailers will highlight Lustin on March 20, Pash on March 25, Nike on March 27, Tifalet on April 1, and Wilhelm on April 3.

Idea Factory International describes the story:

A girl loses everything, all in one day. Her village, and even worse—her father... In their place, she acquires a new power. When she takes up a sword to protect herself and her loved ones, she discovers that it is "cursed" and holds immense power. Having obtained something that could shake the very foundations of the nation, the girl has no choice but to live on the battlefield. The ultra-nationalistic military academy, Nirvana, becomes her new home. There, young men and women who excel in combat gather to compete and sharpen their skills, regardless of their background. She meets new people, forges strong bonds, and finds what she thought she'd lost: a place to belong. This is the story of the girl and the talking cursed sword by her side.

The game will launch physically and digitally on Switch on April 8. Idea Factory International will release the game in standard and limited editions, and those who purchase either at its store will receive a trading card.

The visual novel was released in Japan for PlayStation Vita in November 2014, and then Switch in March 2023.