Crunchyroll Adds Sk8 the Infinity Extra Part OVA, Hiwou War Chronicles

Crunchyroll announced on Tuesday that it is streaming the new original video anime ( OVA ) Sk8 the Infinity Extra Part worldwide excluding China and Japan. Crunchyroll also added BONES ' 2000-2001 anime Hiwou War Chronicles for streaming worldwide excluding Japan.

Aniplex of America streamed an English-subtitled version of the promotional video for Sk8 the Infinity Extra Part :

The four episodes within the OVA are:

"The Rain and a Cat, Soda Ice Cream from the Convenience Store" ("Ame to Neko Conbini Ice Soda Aji") — One Sunday, Reki, Langa, and Miya head out to the skatepark as usual when a squall suddenly hits them. They head back to Reki's place and start playing Karuta, a Japanese card game they find!?

"Becoming Really Serious About Things" ("Maji de Maji ni Nareru Koto") — In the past, Sakurayashiki and Nanjo had spent their high school days in relative obscurity. These two always had butt heads and competed, but what lies ahead for them from all this competition?

"Morning Routine" — This story unravels the mystery surrounding Ainosuke and Kikuchi's everyday life. It closes in on their secret moments, crossovers, and a moment beyond that draws closer.

"Hiromi, Do Your Best!" ("Ganbare Hiromi-chan!") — Shadow is an anti-hero at night, but this is his three-part slice-of-life flash story highlighting his noble and kind personality as he works hard at a flower shop during the day.

OVA

OVA

Thestarted an early, limited-time screening run on January 24 across 10 theaters in Japan. Thethen shipped on Wednesday on Blu-ray Disc.

The OVA itself is 25 minutes long, but the theatrical screenings add a special first season compilation video and a cast video to bring the runtime to 60 minutes long.

The main staff from the first season that aired in January 2021 returned for the OVA . Hiroko Utsumi ( Banana Fish , Free! - Iwatobi Swim Club , Free! Eternal Summer ) returned to direct the original anime at BONES , and Ichirō Ōkouchi ( Code Geass: Lelouch of the Rebellion , Kabaneri of the Iron Fortress ) oversaw the series scripts. Michinori Chiba (Basilisk, Mobile Suit Gundam: Iron-Blooded Orphans ) again designed the characters and Ryō Takahashi ( ACCA: 13-Territory Inspection Dept. , Argonavis from BanG Dream! ) composed the music.

The original anime centers on Reki, a second-year high school student who loves skateboarding, and gets caught up in "S," an underground and dangerous skateboard race with no rules at an abandoned mine. Langa, who has returned to Japan from Canada and has never skateboarded before, also gets wrapped up in S. Dirty racers, AI racers, and other unique individuals compete in the "youth skateboard race battle."

The anime premiered on ABC TV and TV Asahi 's " Animazing !!!" programming block in January 2021. Funimation streamed the anime as it aired in Japan, and began streaming an English dub in February 2021.

The anime is getting a second season.

The franchise also has two stage plays, which ran in December 2021 and in January 2023.

Image via Crunchyroll © BONES・Sho Aikawa © HIWOU Production Committee

Hiwou War Chronicles

Karakuri Kiden Hiwou Senki

BONES

) is studio' first original work, and ran for 26 episodes from October 2000 to May 2001.) directed the anime. Veteran anime screenwriter) is credited for the original work.

Bandai Entertainment previously released the anime in three DVD releases from 2006 to 2008 under the title Clockwork Fighters Hiwou's War . The company described the anime:

It has been 8 years since the first black ships of the western world visited 19th century Japan. Mechanized clockwork dolls and new steam-powered devices are spreading throughout the country. The Wind Gang is a group of clockwork and steam controllers who believe in using their creations in battle and violently create the new Industrial Era. They attack the peaceful village of a young clockwork controller named Hiwou one day and completely destroy it. Hiwou and his friends escape with a giant clockwork doll named Homura. Together they begin a journey to find his father and restore peace to the land.

Sources: Email correspondence, Crunchyroll (Kyle Cardine)