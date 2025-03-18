Final Fantasy VII Rebirth Wins Game of the Year Award at Famitsu Dengeki Game Awards 2024

Metaphor: ReFantazio , Astro Bot , Famicom Detective Club also honored

FFVII Rebirth

'sgame won the Game of the Year award at the Famitsu Dengeki Game Award 2024 on Monday, along with Best Game Developer, Scenario, Graphics, and the Best RPG Award.won the Best Voice Actor award for her role as Aerith Gainsborough in the game, while Tifa Lockhart won Best Character.

Final Fantasy XIV took home the prize for Best Online game.

Metaphor: ReFantazio won the Best Music Award along with the Best Rookie Game, Astro Bot won Best Action Game, Emio – The Smiling Man: Famicom Detective Club won Best Adventure Game, and the upcoming Pokémon Legends Z-A won Most Anticipated 2025 title.

Doraemon Dorayaki Shop Story and Shiren the Wanderer: The Mystery Dungeon of Serpentcoil earned the Special Famitsu Dengeki award.

The Famitsu Dengeki Awards took place on Saturday. The awards are held annually and winners are decided by fan votes.

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth won the Grand Award at the PlayStation Partner Awards 2024 in December, along with the Users' Choice Award.

Source: Press release via Siliconera





Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.