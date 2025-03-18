News
MAPPA Animates Ark: Lost Colony Game's Teaser Video
posted on by Anita Tai
The ARK: Survival Ascended game streamed a new animated teaser for the ARK: Lost Colony expansion on Monday, animated by MAPPA.
The trailer includes the voices of Michelle Yeoh, Madeleine Madden, Auli'i Cravalho, and others.
ARK Lost Colony is the first expansion pack for the ARK: Survival Ascended game. The developer says the game "bridges the gap from ARK Extinction to ARK Genesis and into the world of ARK 2."
ARK: Survival Ascended debuted in early access for PC via Steam in October 2023. The game then launched for the Xbox Series X|S in November 2023, and on PlayStation 5 in November 2023.
MAPPA has produced such anime as Kids on the Slope, In This Corner of the World, Yuri!!! on Ice, Jujutsu Kaisen, and Attack on Titan The Final Season.
MAPPA's new original anime for Toonami with Shinichirō Watanabe, Lazarus, will premiere on Adult Swim's Toonami programming block on April 5 at 12:00 a.m. EDT (effectively, April 6). The episodes will stream on the next day on the Max streaming service. In Japan, series will premiere on TV Tokyo and its affiliates on April 6 at 11:45 p.m., and will also stream on various platforms.