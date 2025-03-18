MAPPA Animates Ark: Lost Colony Game's Teaser Video

Video promotes first expansion pack for game

The ARK: Survival Ascended game streamed a new animated teaser for the ARK: Lost Colony expansion on Monday, animated by MAPPA .

The trailer includes the voices of Michelle Yeoh , Madeleine Madden, Auli'i Cravalho, and others.

ARK Lost Colony is the first expansion pack for the ARK: Survival Ascended game. The developer says the game "bridges the gap from ARK Extinction to ARK Genesis and into the world of ARK 2."

ARK: Survival Ascended debuted in early access for PC via Steam in October 2023. The game then launched for the Xbox Series X|S in November 2023, and on PlayStation 5 in November 2023.

MAPPA has produced such anime as Kids on the Slope , In This Corner of the World , Yuri!!! on Ice , Jujutsu Kaisen , and Attack on Titan The Final Season .

MAPPA 's new original anime for Toonami with Shinichirō Watanabe , Lazarus , will premiere on Adult Swim 's Toonami programming block on April 5 at 12:00 a.m. EDT (effectively, April 6). The episodes will stream on the next day on the Max streaming service. In Japan, series will premiere on TV Tokyo and its affiliates on April 6 at 11:45 p.m., and will also stream on various platforms.