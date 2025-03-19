I'm Living with an Otaku NEET Kunoichi!? Anime's 2nd Part Unveils More Cast, Ending Song

The official website for the television anime of Yakitomato and Kotatsu 's I’m Living with an Otaku NEET Kunoichi!? ( NEET Kunoichi to Nazeka Dōsei Hajimemashita ) manga revealed on Wednesday the new key visual, additional cast, and the April 5 premiere of the anime's second cours (quarter of a year). The anime's staff also revealed the new ending theme song "Darashinai Everyday" (Sloppy Everyday) by the main characters Shizuri Ideura (voiced by Hinaki Yano ), Ayame Momochi (voiced by Fairouz Ai ), Hina Izumi (voiced by Saya Aizawa ), and Kanae Natsumi (voiced by Hina Kino ).

The newly announced cast are (character name romanizations are not confirmed):

Mayu Sagara as Kiraa Ventol

Yurie Kozakai as Kurena Ventol

Image via NEET Kunoichi to Nazeka Dōsei Hajimemashita anime's website © 小龍・八木戸マト／ニートくノ一パートナーズ

The anime streamed in advance on the d Anime Store streaming service on January 4 at 24:00 JST (effectively, January 5 at 12 midnight JST). It then streamed on U-NEXT and Anime Hōdai , simultaneously with the television broadcast on the Tokyo MX , BS11 , Sun TV , and KBS Kyoto channels at 1:30 a.m. JST.

HIDIVE streams the series.

The anime stars (character name romanizations not confirmed):

Hinaki Yano as Shizuri Ideura

as Shizuri Ideura Shōya Ishige as Tsukasa Atsumi

as Tsukasa Atsumi Fairouz Ai as Ayame Momochi

as Ayame Momochi Saya Aizawa as Hina Izumi

as Hina Izumi Hina Kino as Kanae Natsumi

as Kanae Natsumi Sho Nogami as Tōru Nakayama

as Tōru Nakayama Manatsu Murakami as Himari Asakura

as Himari Asakura Yui Horie as Saya Hazuki

Shigeru Chiba is narrating the series.

Hisashi Saito ( Bamboo Blade , Haganai , Heaven's Lost Property ) is directing the anime at Quad . Takashi Aoshima ( Uzaki-chan Wants to Hang Out! , The 100 Girlfriends Who Really, Really, Really, Really, Really Love You ) is overseeing the series scripts, Masahiko Suzuki ( Trapped in a Dating Sim: The World of Otome Games is Tough for Mobs ) is designing the characters, and CMJK (theme songs for Eyeshield 21 , Puzzle & Dragons X ) is composing the music. REAL AKIBA BOYZ loves Shōko Nakagawa , a group consisting of Nakagawa and the b-boy dance unit REAL AKIBA BOYZ , perform the opening theme song "Neet In Jam🍓."

The manga centers on Tsukasa, a normal salaryman who is attacked one night by demons, and is saved by a genius kunoichi named Shizuri. In her off time though, Shizuri is a lazy otaku NEET. Tsukasa and Shizuri end up living together, with Tsukasa using his homemaking skills to pamper Shizuri as she continues to serve as his bodyguard.

Number Nine released the 10th volume of the manga digitally in March 2023 (the volumes are shorter than normal volumes). Kadokawa is publishing the manga in compiled volume form in print and published the fourth volume on December 27.



Source: I’m Living with an Otaku NEET Kunoichi!? anime's website, Comic Natalie





Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.