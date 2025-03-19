Shō Aoi's Manga Gets Live-Action Short Series on March 19

Yogumo wa Mitsu wo Sū~Kekkon Sagishi to Ochiru Onna~ series premiered on Wednesday

Shō Aoi 's Yogumo wa Mitsu wo Sū~Kekkon Sagishi to Ochiru Onna~ (The Night Spider Sucks Honey: The Marriage Swindler and the Fallen Woman) manga got a short live-action series adaptation on the Bump app that began on Wednesday.

Image via Ryo Tajima's X/Twitter account © 2022 emole Inc.

Kasumi Yamaya (live-action GTO: The Early Years ) plays Asamu Takahashi (right in picture above), a woman in her 30s who takes part in a marriage matchmaking party. Ryo Tajima, also known as Yusei Tajima (live-action Watashi wo Moratte ), plays Satoshi Kobayakawa, a marriage swindler. Other cast members include Tomoyo Suzuki, Tatsuya Iwanaga, Rina Koike , and Arisa Nakajima.

The series follows the marriage swindler Kobayakawa, who targets gold-digging women at matchmaking parties who only view men as ATM machines. Once they are caught in his trap, he tortures them physically and mentally.

Shusaku Ariyama directs the series.

The series will be 29 episodes long, with the first 8 episodes available to watch for free on the app.

Beaglee publishes the manga under its Comic Vegas label. Beaglee published the first chapter in October 2020 and the series ended in August 2023.