BanG Dream! Franchise Gets Net Anime Shorts About Poppin'Party Members

Tsuredure Popipa depicts lazy everyday lives of band members

Image via BanG Dream! franchise's website ©BanG Dream! Project

announced at the "Talk Event" for the'sband on Thursday that the band will star in a new anime short series titled(Listless). The new anime will debut on the's officialchannel as a mini-series of shorts in April. The anime will depict the lazy everyday lives of themembers.

The Poppin' Party band starred as the central band in the first three seasons of the BanG Dream! anime, as well as the BanG Dream! Poppin' Dream! anime film, and is the first band to debut for the franchise .

Bushiroad launched the BanG Dream! multimedia project in January 2015.

The original smartphone game launched in Japan in March 2017, and the English version launched worldwide in April 2018. The Nintendo Switch version debuted on September 16, 2021.

The latest two anime series to debut for the franchise are BanG Dream! It's MyGo!!!!! and Ave Mujica - The Die is Cast - , both featuring two new titular bands. BanG Dream! It's MyGo!!!!! premiered in Japan on Tokyo MX and streaming service ABEMA with three episodes in June 2023. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired. Ave Mujica - The Die is Cast - premiered in Japan on January 2, and is currently airing. Crunchyroll is streaming the series.

Source: PR Times via Ota-Suke