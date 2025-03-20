News
North American Anime, Manga Releases, March 16-22
SPY×FAMILY Code: White, Jujutsu Kaisen: Shibuya Incident anime; Dogsred, Dopeman manga ship
Anime Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|Jujutsu Kaisen: Shibuya Incident BDPlease
|Crunchyroll
|US$74.98
|March 18
|Jujutsu Kaisen: Shibuya Incident Limited Edition BDPlease
|Crunchyroll
|US$99.98
|March 18
|My Instant Death Ability is Overpowered BDPlease
|Sentai Filmworks
|US$69.98
|March 18
|A Sign of Affection BDPlease
|Crunchyroll
|US$69.98
|March 18
|Spy×Family Season 2 BD/DVDPlease
|Crunchyroll
|US$69.98
|March 18
|Spy×Family Season 2 Limited Edition BD/DVDPlease
|Crunchyroll
|US$89.98
|March 18
|SPY×FAMILY Code: White BD/DVDPlease
|Crunchyroll
|US$34.98
|March 18
|SPY×FAMILY Code: White Steelbook BD/DVDPlease
|Crunchyroll
|US$34.98
|March 18
Print Manga Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|After God Graphic Novel (GN) 3Please
|Viz Media
|US$14.99
|March 18
|Am I Actually the Strongest? GN 9Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$12.99
|March 18
|Always a Catch! How I Punched My Way into Marrying a Prince GN 2Please
|Square Enix Manga
|US$12.99
|March 18
|At Your Service in Another World GN 1Please
|Seven Seas
|US$14.99
|March 18
|Battle Royale: Enforcers GN 3Please
|Viz Media
|US$14.99
|March 18
|Berserk GN 42Please
|Dark Horse
|US$14.99
|March 18
|Comic Party Wonder Love GN 2Please
|Tokyopop
|US$13.99
|March 18
|Dinosaur Sanctuary GN 6Please
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|March 18
|Dogsred GN 1Please
|Viz Media
|US$14.99
|March 18
|Dopeman GN 1Please
|Titan
|US$12.99
|March 18
|Dra-Q GN 2Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$8.99
|March 18
|Fool Night GN 4Please
|Viz Media
|US$14.99
|March 18
|Haikyu!! Ominbus GN 4Please
|Viz Media
|US$16.99
|March 18
|I’m in Love with the Older Girl Next Door GN 1Please
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|March 18
|Insomniacs After School GN 9Please
|Viz Media
|US$14.99
|March 18
|Kei x Yaku: Bound by Law GN 5Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$13.99
|March 18
|The Last Elf GN 1Please
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|March 18
|Last Game GN 8Please
|Seven Seas
|US$14.99
|March 18
|Magic Artisan Dahlia Wilts No More GN 7Please
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|March 18
|Made in Abyss GN 13Please
|Seven Seas
|US$14.99
|March 18
|My Love Story With Yamada-kun at Lv999 GN 5Please
|Inklore
|US$13.00
|March 18
|Ninja vs. Gokudo GN 6Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$13.99
|March 18
|ORIGIN GN 9Please
|Vertical
|US$12.95
|March 18
|One-Punch Man GN 30Please
|Viz Media
|US$11.99
|March 18
|Peter Grill and the Philosopher's Time GN 14Please
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|March 18
|Parallel Paradise GN 21Please
|Seven Seas
|US$14.99
|March 18
|Rise of the Outlaw Tamer and His S-Rank Cat Girl GN 5Please
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|March 18
|Seraph of the End GN 32Please
|Viz Media
|US$11.99
|March 18
|Sheltering Eaves GN 3Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$13.99
|March 18
|Show-ha Shoten! GN 7Please
|Viz Media
|US$11.99
|March 18
|Smoking Behind the Supermarket with You GN 4Please
|Square Enix Manga
|US$12.99
|March 18
|Spoil Me Plzzz, Hinamori-san! GN 3Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$13.99
|March 18
|Trillion Game GN 4Please
|Viz Media
|US$14.99
|March 18
|The Way of the Househusband GN 13Please
|Viz Media
|US$14.99
|March 18
|What Did You Eat Yesterday? GN 22Please
|Vertical
|US$12.95
|March 18
Digital Manga Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|100 Ways Not to Fail in Another World GNs 1-3Please
|alphapolis
|US$8.70 each
|March 21
|After God GN 3Please
|Viz Media
|US$10.99
|March 18
|Always a Catch! How I Punched My Way into Marrying a Prince GN 2Please
|Square Enix Manga
|US$7.99
|March 18
|At Your Service in Another World GN 1Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|March 18
|Battle Royale: Enforcers GN 3Please
|Viz Media
|US$10.99
|March 18
|Berserk GN 42Please
|Dark Horse
|US$8.99
|March 18
|Butareba -The Story of a Man Turned into a Pig- GN 5Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$8.99
|March 19
|Cavalier With the Truth GN 10Please
|alphapolis
|US$8.70
|March 21
|Comic Party Wonder Love GN 2Please
|Tokyopop
|US$7.99
|March 18
|A Diary of Our Leisurely VRMMO Playthrough GN 10Please
|alphapolis
|US$8.70
|March 21
|Death's Daughter and the Ebony Blade GN 4Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$8.99
|March 19
|Dinosaur Sanctuary GN 6Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|March 18
|Dogsred GN 1Please
|Viz Media
|US$10.99
|March 18
|Dopeman GN 1Please
|Titan
|US$8.99
|March 18
|Dra-Q GN 2Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$13.99
|March 18
|Drops of God: Mariage GN 11Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$9.99
|March 18
|Fool Night GN 4Please
|Viz Media
|US$10.99
|March 18
|The Frontier Lord Begins with Zero Subjects GN 8Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$8.99
|March 19
|A Gatherer's Adventure in Isekai GN 8Please
|alphapolis
|US$8.70
|March 21
|Hozuki's Coolheadedness GN 25Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|March 18
|I’m in Love with the Older Girl Next Door GN 1Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|March 18
|Insomniacs After School GN 9Please
|Viz Media
|US$10.99
|March 18
|Issak GN 22Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|March 18
|Kei x Yaku: Bound by Law GN 5Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|March 18
|The Last Elf GN 1Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|March 18
|Last Game GN 8Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|March 18
|Magic Artisan Dahlia Wilts No More GN 7Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|March 18
|Made in Abyss GN 13Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|March 18
|MF Ghost GN 21Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|March 18
|A Middle-Aged Guy Turned Transcendent Explores a Different World at His Own Pace GNs 1-3Please
|alphapolis
|US$8.70 each
|March 21
|My Love Story With Yamada-kun at Lv999 GN 5Please
|Inklore
|US$9.99
|March 18
|Ninja vs. Gokudo GN 6Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|March 18
|ORIGIN GN 9Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|March 18
|One-Punch Man GN 30Please
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|March 18
|Pumpkin Scissors GN 24Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|March 18
|Quality Assurance in Another World GN 13Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|March 18
|Re:Monster GN 10Please
|alphapolis
|US$8.70
|March 21
|Rise of the Outlaw Tamer and His S-Rank Cat Girl GN 5Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|March 18
|Seraph of the End GN 32Please
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|March 18
|Sheltering Eaves GN 3Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|March 18
|Show-ha Shoten! GN 7Please
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|March 18
|Smoking Behind the Supermarket with You GN 4Please
|Square Enix Manga
|US$7.99
|March 18
|Spoil Me Plzzz, Hinamori-san! GN 3Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|March 18
|The strongest job is apparently not a hero or a sage, but an appraiser GN 4Please
|alphapolis
|US$8.70
|March 21
|Sword Emperor previous life, Prince Trash this life GN 5Please
|alphapolis
|US$8.70
|March 21
|That Time God Killed me by Accident and Brought me Back as a Blacksmith in Another World GNs 1-2Please
|alphapolis
|US$8.70 each
|March 21
|Trillion Game GN 4Please
|Viz Media
|US$10.99
|March 18
|The Unaware Atelier Meister GN 4Please
|alphapolis
|US$8.70
|March 21
|What Did You Eat Yesterday? GN 22Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|March 18
Print Novel Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|Death March to the Parallel World Rhapsody Novel 23Please
|Yen Press
|US$15.99
|March 18
|Did You Think My Yuri Was Just for Show? NovelPlease
|Yen Press
|US$16.00
|March 18
|I'm the Evil Lord of an Intergalactic Empire! Novel 8Please
|Seven Seas
|US$15.99
|March 18
|Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? Minor Myths and Legends Novel 1Please
|Yen Press
|US$16.00
|March 18
|Mushoku Tensei: Redundant Reincarnation Novel 2Please
|Seven Seas
|US$15.99
|March 20
|The Other World's Books Depend on the Bean Counter Novel 3Please
|Yen Press
|US$16.00
|March 20
|The World Bows Down Before My Flames Novel 2Please
|Yen Press
|US$16.00
|March 20
Digital Novel Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|The Countess Is a Coward No More! This Reincarnated Witch Just Wants a Break Novel 2Please
|Yen Press
|US$7.99
|March 20
|Death March to the Parallel World Rhapsody Novel 23Please
|Yen Press
|US$8.99
|March 18
|Did You Think My Yuri Was Just for Show? NovelPlease
|Yen Press
|US$8.99
|March 18
|I Parry Everything: What Do You Mean I'm the Strongest? I'm Not Even an Adventurer Yet! Novel 17Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|March 18
|Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? Minor Myths and Legends Novel 1Please
|Yen Press
|US$8.99
|March 18
|The Other World's Books Depend on the Bean Counter Novel 3Please
|Yen Press
|US$8.99
|March 18
|The Weakest Tamer Began a Journey to Pick Up Trash Novel 9Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|March 20
|The World Bows Down Before My Flames Novel 2Please
|Yen Press
|US$8.99
|March 18
Video Game Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|Atelier Yumia: The Alchemist of Memories & the Envisioned Land Switch, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC gamePlease
|Koei Tecmo
|US$59.99
|March 21
|Bleach: Rebirth of Souls PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, PC gamePlease
|Bandai Namco
|US$59.99
|March 21
|Xenoblade Chronicles X: Definitive Edition Switch gamePlease
|Nintendo
|US$59.99
|March 20
