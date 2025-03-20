×
  • remind me tomorrow
  • remind me next week
  • never remind me
Subscribe to the ANN Newsletter • Wake up every Sunday to a curated list of ANN's most interesting posts of the week. read more

News
North American Anime, Manga Releases, March 16-22

posted on by Alex Mateo
SPY×FAMILY Code: White, Jujutsu Kaisen: Shibuya Incident anime; Dogsred, Dopeman manga ship

Anime Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Jujutsu Kaisen: Shibuya Incident BDPlease Crunchyroll US$74.98 March 18
Jujutsu Kaisen: Shibuya Incident Limited Edition BDPlease Crunchyroll US$99.98 March 18
My Instant Death Ability is Overpowered BDPlease Sentai Filmworks US$69.98 March 18
A Sign of Affection BDPlease Crunchyroll US$69.98 March 18
Spy×Family Season 2 BD/DVDPlease Crunchyroll US$69.98 March 18
Spy×Family Season 2 Limited Edition BD/DVDPlease Crunchyroll US$89.98 March 18
SPY×FAMILY Code: White BD/DVDPlease Crunchyroll US$34.98 March 18
SPY×FAMILY Code: White Steelbook BD/DVDPlease Crunchyroll US$34.98 March 18

Print Manga Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
After God Graphic Novel (GN) 3Please Viz Media US$14.99 March 18
Am I Actually the Strongest? GN 9Please Kodansha USA US$12.99 March 18
Always a Catch! How I Punched My Way into Marrying a Prince GN 2Please Square Enix Manga US$12.99 March 18
At Your Service in Another World GN 1Please Seven Seas US$14.99 March 18
Battle Royale: Enforcers GN 3Please Viz Media US$14.99 March 18
Berserk GN 42Please Dark Horse US$14.99 March 18
Comic Party Wonder Love GN 2Please Tokyopop US$13.99 March 18
Dinosaur Sanctuary GN 6Please Seven Seas US$13.99 March 18
Dogsred GN 1Please Viz Media US$14.99 March 18
Dopeman GN 1Please Titan US$12.99 March 18
Dra-Q GN 2Please Kodansha USA US$8.99 March 18
Fool Night GN 4Please Viz Media US$14.99 March 18
Haikyu!! Ominbus GN 4Please Viz Media US$16.99 March 18
I’m in Love with the Older Girl Next Door GN 1Please Seven Seas US$13.99 March 18
Insomniacs After School GN 9Please Viz Media US$14.99 March 18
Kei x Yaku: Bound by Law GN 5Please Kodansha USA US$13.99 March 18
The Last Elf GN 1Please Seven Seas US$13.99 March 18
Last Game GN 8Please Seven Seas US$14.99 March 18
Magic Artisan Dahlia Wilts No More GN 7Please Seven Seas US$13.99 March 18
Made in Abyss GN 13Please Seven Seas US$14.99 March 18
My Love Story With Yamada-kun at Lv999 GN 5Please Inklore US$13.00 March 18
Ninja vs. Gokudo GN 6Please Kodansha USA US$13.99 March 18
ORIGIN GN 9Please Vertical US$12.95 March 18
One-Punch Man GN 30Please Viz Media US$11.99 March 18
Peter Grill and the Philosopher's Time GN 14Please Seven Seas US$13.99 March 18
Parallel Paradise GN 21Please Seven Seas US$14.99 March 18
Rise of the Outlaw Tamer and His S-Rank Cat Girl GN 5Please Seven Seas US$13.99 March 18
Seraph of the End GN 32Please Viz Media US$11.99 March 18
Sheltering Eaves GN 3Please Kodansha USA US$13.99 March 18
Show-ha Shoten! GN 7Please Viz Media US$11.99 March 18
Smoking Behind the Supermarket with You GN 4Please Square Enix Manga US$12.99 March 18
Spoil Me Plzzz, Hinamori-san! GN 3Please Kodansha USA US$13.99 March 18
Trillion Game GN 4Please Viz Media US$14.99 March 18
The Way of the Househusband GN 13Please Viz Media US$14.99 March 18
What Did You Eat Yesterday? GN 22Please Vertical US$12.95 March 18

Digital Manga Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
100 Ways Not to Fail in Another World GNs 1-3Please alphapolis US$8.70 each March 21
After God GN 3Please Viz Media US$10.99 March 18
Always a Catch! How I Punched My Way into Marrying a Prince GN 2Please Square Enix Manga US$7.99 March 18
At Your Service in Another World GN 1Please Seven Seas US$9.99 March 18
Battle Royale: Enforcers GN 3Please Viz Media US$10.99 March 18
Berserk GN 42Please Dark Horse US$8.99 March 18
Butareba -The Story of a Man Turned into a Pig- GN 5Please J-Novel Club US$8.99 March 19
Cavalier With the Truth GN 10Please alphapolis US$8.70 March 21
Comic Party Wonder Love GN 2Please Tokyopop US$7.99 March 18
A Diary of Our Leisurely VRMMO Playthrough GN 10Please alphapolis US$8.70 March 21
Death's Daughter and the Ebony Blade GN 4Please J-Novel Club US$8.99 March 19
Dinosaur Sanctuary GN 6Please Seven Seas US$9.99 March 18
Dogsred GN 1Please Viz Media US$10.99 March 18
Dopeman GN 1Please Titan US$8.99 March 18
Dra-Q GN 2Please Kodansha USA US$13.99 March 18
Drops of God: Mariage GN 11Please Kodansha USA US$9.99 March 18
Fool Night GN 4Please Viz Media US$10.99 March 18
The Frontier Lord Begins with Zero Subjects GN 8Please J-Novel Club US$8.99 March 19
A Gatherer's Adventure in Isekai GN 8Please alphapolis US$8.70 March 21
Hozuki's Coolheadedness GN 25Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 March 18
I’m in Love with the Older Girl Next Door GN 1Please Seven Seas US$9.99 March 18
Insomniacs After School GN 9Please Viz Media US$10.99 March 18
Issak GN 22Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 March 18
Kei x Yaku: Bound by Law GN 5Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 March 18
The Last Elf GN 1Please Seven Seas US$9.99 March 18
Last Game GN 8Please Seven Seas US$9.99 March 18
Magic Artisan Dahlia Wilts No More GN 7Please Seven Seas US$9.99 March 18
Made in Abyss GN 13Please Seven Seas US$9.99 March 18
MF Ghost GN 21Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 March 18
A Middle-Aged Guy Turned Transcendent Explores a Different World at His Own Pace GNs 1-3Please alphapolis US$8.70 each March 21
My Love Story With Yamada-kun at Lv999 GN 5Please Inklore US$9.99 March 18
Ninja vs. Gokudo GN 6Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 March 18
ORIGIN GN 9Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 March 18
One-Punch Man GN 30Please Viz Media US$6.99 March 18
Pumpkin Scissors GN 24Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 March 18
Quality Assurance in Another World GN 13Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 March 18
Re:Monster GN 10Please alphapolis US$8.70 March 21
Rise of the Outlaw Tamer and His S-Rank Cat Girl GN 5Please Seven Seas US$9.99 March 18
Seraph of the End GN 32Please Viz Media US$6.99 March 18
Sheltering Eaves GN 3Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 March 18
Show-ha Shoten! GN 7Please Viz Media US$6.99 March 18
Smoking Behind the Supermarket with You GN 4Please Square Enix Manga US$7.99 March 18
Spoil Me Plzzz, Hinamori-san! GN 3Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 March 18
The strongest job is apparently not a hero or a sage, but an appraiser GN 4Please alphapolis US$8.70 March 21
Sword Emperor previous life, Prince Trash this life GN 5Please alphapolis US$8.70 March 21
That Time God Killed me by Accident and Brought me Back as a Blacksmith in Another World GNs 1-2Please alphapolis US$8.70 each March 21
Trillion Game GN 4Please Viz Media US$10.99 March 18
The Unaware Atelier Meister GN 4Please alphapolis US$8.70 March 21
What Did You Eat Yesterday? GN 22Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 March 18

Print Novel Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Death March to the Parallel World Rhapsody Novel 23Please Yen Press US$15.99 March 18
Did You Think My Yuri Was Just for Show? NovelPlease Yen Press US$16.00 March 18
I'm the Evil Lord of an Intergalactic Empire! Novel 8Please Seven Seas US$15.99 March 18
Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? Minor Myths and Legends Novel 1Please Yen Press US$16.00 March 18
Mushoku Tensei: Redundant Reincarnation Novel 2Please Seven Seas US$15.99 March 20
The Other World's Books Depend on the Bean Counter Novel 3Please Yen Press US$16.00 March 20
The World Bows Down Before My Flames Novel 2Please Yen Press US$16.00 March 20

Digital Novel Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
The Countess Is a Coward No More! This Reincarnated Witch Just Wants a Break Novel 2Please Yen Press US$7.99 March 20
Death March to the Parallel World Rhapsody Novel 23Please Yen Press US$8.99 March 18
Did You Think My Yuri Was Just for Show? NovelPlease Yen Press US$8.99 March 18
I Parry Everything: What Do You Mean I'm the Strongest? I'm Not Even an Adventurer Yet! Novel 17Please J-Novel Club US$7.99 March 18
Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? Minor Myths and Legends Novel 1Please Yen Press US$8.99 March 18
The Other World's Books Depend on the Bean Counter Novel 3Please Yen Press US$8.99 March 18
The Weakest Tamer Began a Journey to Pick Up Trash Novel 9Please Seven Seas US$9.99 March 20
The World Bows Down Before My Flames Novel 2Please Yen Press US$8.99 March 18

Video Game Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Atelier Yumia: The Alchemist of Memories & the Envisioned Land Switch, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC gamePlease Koei Tecmo US$59.99 March 21
Bleach: Rebirth of Souls PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, PC gamePlease Bandai Namco US$59.99 March 21
Xenoblade Chronicles X: Definitive Edition Switch gamePlease Nintendo US$59.99 March 20


Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. Yen Press, BookWalker Global, and J-Novel Club are subsidiaries of KWE.


Disclosure: Bandai Namco Filmworks Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Bandai Namco Holdings Inc., is a non-controlling, minority shareholder in Anime News Network Inc.
follow-up of North American Anime, Manga Releases, March 9-15
discuss this in the forum |
bookmark/share with: short url

News homepage / archives