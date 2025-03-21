Maebashi Witches Anime Reveals 3 Guest Cast Members

The staff for the Maebashi Witches original television anime revealed during its stage presentation at AnimeJapan 2025 on Saturday three guest cast members.

Image courtesy of Bandai Namco Filmworks © PROJECT MBW

The newly announced cast includes (pictured above from left to right):

Yū Serizawa as Eiko Zen, the first customer to visit Dreamy Dreamy Flower

as Eiko Zen, the first customer to visit Dreamy Dreamy Flower Nao Tōyama as Rinko Mitsuba, a shop visitor from Tokyo who returns to Maebashi for a class reunion

as Rinko Mitsuba, a shop visitor from Tokyo who returns to Maebashi for a class reunion Akari Kitō as Yua Hosaka, a university student from Maebashi who appears to be related to Mai

Image courtesy of Bandai Namco Filmworks © PROJECT MBW

The anime will premiere on April 6 on thechannel at 10:30 p.m. JST, then onat 24:30 JST (effectively, April 7 at 12:30 a.m.). The anime will air onon April 11 at 11:30 p.m. JST.

The anime stars:

Sakura Kasuga as Yuina Akagi, a cheerful high school freshman, who loves cameras and taking "emotional" photos

as Yuina Akagi, a cheerful high school freshman, who loves cameras and taking "emotional" photos Hinano Sakikawa as Azu Niisato, a girl who loves fashion and cosmetics

as Azu Niisato, a girl who loves fashion and cosmetics Rena Motomura as Kyoka Kitahara, a girl from a wealthy family who attends the top high school in the prefecture

as Kyoka Kitahara, a girl from a wealthy family who attends the top high school in the prefecture Haruka Minami as Choco Mitsumata, a cheerful mood maker girl

as Choco Mitsumata, a cheerful mood maker girl Honami Momose as Mai Kamiizumi, a realist girl, but is conscious of what others think about her

as Mai Kamiizumi, a realist girl, but is conscious of what others think about her Tomokazu Sugita as Keroppe, the mysterious familiar spirit who scouted the five girls to become apprentice witches

The anime's story, set in Maebashi city in Gunma Prefecture , is about the coming-of-age of five high school girls. First year high school student Yuina Akagi lives an ordinary but unsatisfying everyday life. One day, a mysterious frog named Keroppe scouts her and four other girls to become the "Maebashi Witches." Suddenly, a room closet is connected to a mysterious space that brings the girls to a magical flower shop where they sing, dance, and make other people's wishes come true.

Sunrise is credited for the anime's original work. Junichi Yamamoto ( Why Raeliana Ended Up at the Duke's Mansion , Anyway, I'm Falling in Love with You ) is directing the anime at Bandai Namco Filmworks and PROJECT MBW, and Erika Yoshida ( Bocchi the Rock! , Tower of God both seasons) is in charge of series scripts. Nozomi Tachibana ( Kemono Jihen ) is designing the characters based on Yū Inami 's original character designs. Yoshiki Imazu is in charge of "witchverse designs," and Yuri Habuka is composing the music.

The five main characters collectively known as the Maebashi Witches will perform the opening theme song "Sugosugi Maebashi Witches!" (Super Amazing Maebashi Witches!). Producer Tsunku ( insert song composition, lyrics for Precure All Stars New Stage 2: Kokoro no Tomodachi film) wrote the opening theme song's lyrics, and TORIENA composed the song. Maebashi Witches will also perform the ending theme song "Sorezore no Door" (Each Door). Haruka Kumoi wrote the lyrics and composed the song, and Yūki Kishida arranged the song.

Source: Press release





Disclosure: Bandai Namco Filmworks Inc. (Sunrise) is a non-controlling, minority shareholder in Anime News Network Inc.