News
Miyuki Nakamura's Shota x Oni BL Manga Gets Anime
posted on by Alex Mateo
Manga debuted in September 2021
The sixth compiled book volume of Miyuki Nakamura's Shota x Oni (or Shota Oni) boys-love manga revealed on Saturday that the series is getting an anime adaptation.
The manga won the Best Next Generation (Newcomer) award at boys-love website Chil-Chil's 13th annual BL Awards in 2022.
The story is about an elementary school boy Tsubaki and his childhood friend Yū, who is in high school.
Nakamura debuted the manga on the Comic CMOA website as part of the launch for Square Enix's boys-love manga label "Gangan BLiss" in September 2021. The series is also on Manga UP!, ebookjapan, LINE Manga, and Kindle Store.
The manga won the Best Next Generation (Newcomer) award at boys-love website Chil-Chil's 13th annual BL Awards in 2022.
Source: Comic Natalie