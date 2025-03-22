Apocalypse Hotel Original TV Anime's Video Reveals More Cast

The official website for CyberAgent and its Cygames Pictures subsidiary's Apocalypse Hotel original television anime unveiled a new promotional video for the anime on Sunday. The video reveals more cast for the anime.

The anime's official X (formerly Twitter ) account also unveiled a new visual on Friday.

The new cast members include:

Sumire Morohoshi as Ponko



Image via Comic Natalie ©アポカリプスホテル製作委員会

Hiroki Tōchi as Doorman Robot



Image via Comic Natalie ©アポカリプスホテル製作委員会

Shinichirō Miki as Environment Checker Robot



Image via Comic Natalie ©アポカリプスホテル製作委員会

Hiroyuki Kinoshita as The Owner



Image via Comic Natalie ©アポカリプスホテル製作委員会

Cho as Bumbuku



Image via Comic Natalie ©アポカリプスホテル製作委員会

Takako Honda as Mami



Image via Comic Natalie ©アポカリプスホテル製作委員会

Mutsumi Tamura as Fuguri



Image via Comic Natalie ©アポカリプスホテル製作委員会

Yoshiko Sakakibara as Mujina



Image via Comic Natalie ©アポカリプスホテル製作委員会

Image via Comic Natalie ©アポカリプスホテル製作委員会

The anime will premiere onApril 8. The anime will stream on, andin Japan.

Saho Shirasu plays the protagonist Yachiyo, the hotel manager robot of the Ginzarō hotel.

Kana Shundo (episode director for Saga of Tanya the Evil , Princess Connect! Re:Dive , Luminous Witches ) is directing the anime at Cygames Pictures . As previously announced, manga creator Izumi Takemoto ( Teke Teke My Heart , Garden Shimai ) is designing the characters. Natsuki Yokoyama is designing the characters for animation. Shigeru Murakoshi ( Ninja Kamui , Zombie Land Saga , I Parry Everything ) is in charge of the series scripts. Yoshiaki Fujisawa is composing the music.

Other staff members include:

The anime is set in a solitary hotel in Tokyo's Ginza district in a time when society has collapsed and humanity has disappeared, and nature has begun to reclaim most of the land. Ther anime centers on Yachiyo, a hotel management robot who continues to manage the Ginzarō hotel in Ginza alongside other robots, despite the lack of guests. Together, they continue to maintain the hotel while awaiting the return of its owners and guests.

The anime will have a spinoff manga titled Apocalypse Hotel Pusupusu ( Apocalypse Hotel Sputtering) that will launch in Takeshobo 's Storia Dash manga website in April. Izumi Takemoto , the anime's original character designer, is drawing the manga.

Cygames Pictures ' latest original anime production was Masami Ōbari 's Brave Bang Bravern! , which premiered in January 2024. The studio is also producing the Uma Musume: Cinderella Gray , based on Taiyo Kuzumi 's manga, itself based on Cygames ' Uma Musume Pretty Derby franchise .