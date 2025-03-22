Black Butler: Emerald Witch Arc Anime's Video Previews Theme Songs

The Anime Japan 2025 panel for Black Butler: Emerald Witch Arc , the new television anime of Yana Toboso 's Black Butler manga, unveiled a new promotional video for the anime on Sunday. The video previews the anime's opening theme song "Maisie" by rock band Cö shu Nie and musician HYDE , as well as the ending theme song "Waltz" by Ryūgūjō , the seven-member group produced by Queen Bee 's Avu-chan .

Image via Black Butler anime's X/Twitter account ©Yana Toboso/SQUARE ENIX,Project Black Butler

The anime will premiere on the, andchannels (and simultaneously stream on) on April 5 at 11:30 p.m. JST (10:30 a.m. EDT). It will then air onon April 5 at 27:08 JST (effectively, April 6 at 3:08 a.m. JST). The anime will also stream on other streaming services in Japan starting on April 8.

The Black Butler: Emerald Witch Arc anime takes Sebastian and Ciel to Germany, as they are ordered by the queen to investigate mysterious death occurrences there. A terrifying curse falls on Sebastian and Ciel, as they search for the truth about the Werewolf Forest, where anyone who steps in it is cursed to death.

Daisuke Ono and Maaya Sakamoto are reprising their respective roles as the butler and demon Sebastian Michaelis and British noble Ciel Phantomhive. Other cast members include Rie Kugimiya as Sieglinde Sullivan and Chikahiro Kobayashi as Wolfram.

Kenjirō Okada ( March comes in like a lion , RWBY: Ice Queendom ) is once again directing the anime at CloverWorks . Additional returning staff members from the Black Butler: Public School Arc anime include Hiroyuki Yoshino in charge of series scripts, Yumi Shimizu designing the characters, and Ryo Kawasaki composing the music.

Crunchyroll will stream the series.

The anime's cast will appear at an event on the Green Stage at AnimeJapan 2025 on March 23 at 11:35 a.m. JST.

The Black Butler: Public School Arc series premiered in Japan on April 13, 2024. Crunchyroll is streaming the anime in English-speaking, Latin American, and European countries. Crunchyroll previously stated it licensed the anime for streaming worldwide except Japan.

The Black Butler anime adapts Yana Toboso 's manga of the same name. The series premiered in Japan in 2008, and Black Butler II followed in 2010. Black Butler: Book of Circus premiered in 2014. Funimation has released all three television anime, the Black Butler II OVA project, the Black Butler: Book of Murder OVA , and the Black Butler: Book of the Atlantic anime film on home video.

