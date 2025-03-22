I Was Reincarnated as the 7th Prince 2nd Season Anime Streams New Teaser Promo Video

Video features new characters Iisha, Saria for July anime

The staff for the second season for the television anime of Kenkyo na Circle 's I Was Reincarnated as the 7th Prince So I Can Take My Time Perfecting My Magical Ability ( Tensei Shitara Dainana Ōji Datta no de, Kimamani Majutsu o Kiwamemasu ) light novel series revealed during AnimeJapan 2025 on Saturday a new teaser promotional video. The video features new cast members Manaka Iwami as Iisha and Minami Tsuda as Saria:

New cast members are:

Manaka Iwami as Iisha, a kind-hearted sister who serves at a church in the Dane district

as Iisha, a kind-hearted sister who serves at a church in the Dane district Minami Tsuda as Saria, Lloyd's older sister and the fourth princess of Saloum kingdom

The second season will premiere in July.

The anime's first season cast and staff are returning for the second season.

The anime's first season premiered onand BSin April 2024. streamed the anime as it aired in Japan.

The anime stars:

Jin Tamamura ( The Girl in Twilight ) directed the anime at Tsumugi Akita Anime Lab . R.O.N ( STEREO DIVE FOUNDATION ) composed the music for the anime. Naoki Tozuka ( Meiji Gekken: 1874 ) handled the script, series composition, and art management. Yuuichi Abe ( Dimension High School ) was the action director. Mai Ono ( Yo-kai Watch: The Movie ) was the color key artist. Yūki Yano was the compositing director of photography. Ryō Tanaka ( Seitokai Yakuindomo ) was the sound director at Ai Addiction .

Yōsuke Kokuzawa and character designer Meru launched a manga based on Kenkyo na Circle 's novels in Kodansha 's Magazine Pocket app in 2020. Kodansha published the manga's 18th compiled book volume on February 7.

Kodansha USA Publishing licensed the manga, and it describes the story:

Prince Lloyd wasn't always a prince...in fact, his previous life is one he remembers perfectly: he was a sorcerer, of sorts. So when he was forced to reincarnate, he decided to continue his studies, prince of the realm or no! But his new life has its own sets of challenges...including being a 10-year-old! What's the 7th prince/sorcerer to do?!

Kenkyo na Circle premiered the series on the Shōsetsuka ni Narō (Let's Become Novelists) website in October 2019. Kodansha began publishing the light novels with illustrations by Meru in July 2020. The light novels' eighth volume shipped in Japan in July 2024.



