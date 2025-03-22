Oshi no Ko Anime's 3rd Season Reveals Aqua Visual, Video

New season debuts in 2026

A stage event at AnimeJapan 2025 on Saturday revealed a new video and visual focusing on Aqua for the third season of the Oshi no Ko anime.

Image courtesy of Kadokawa © 赤坂アカ×横槍メンゴ／集英社・【推しの子】製作委員会

The new season will premiere in 2026. The staff previously revealed a similar video and visual for Ruby last month.

The franchise's first official puzzle game was also announced last month. The game will have a global release.

Image courtesy of Kadokawa © 赤坂アカ×横槍メンゴ／集英社・【推しの子】製作委員会

The anime's second season premiered in July 2024 onand over 29 other channels throughout Japan.streamed the anime as it ared and also streams the anime's English dub. The second season's story focused on a 2.5D stage play titled "Tokyo Blade."

The first television anime of Aka Akasaka and Mengo Yokoyari 's Oshi no Ko manga premiered in Japan in April 2023 with a 90-minute first episode. HIDIVE streamed the anime as it aired in Japan, and it is also streaming an English dub. The company stated that the anime became the streaming service's "#1 series launch in the streamer's history."

Aka Akasaka ( Kaguya-sama: Love is War ) and Mengo Yokoyari ( Scum's Wish ) launched the manga in Shueisha 's Weekly Young Jump magazine in April 2020, and ended it on November 14. The manga's 16th and final compiled book volume shipped in Japan on December 18. Shueisha 's MANGA Plus service released the manga in English digitally.

Yen Press licensed the manga, and it describes the story:

Gorou is a gynecologist and idol fan who's in shock after his favorite star, Ai, announces an impromptu hiatus. Little does Gorou realize that he's about to forge a bond with her that defies all common sense! Lies are an idol's greatest weapon in this outrageous manga from Aka Akasaka ( Kaguya-sama: Love is War ) and Mengo Yokoyari ( Scum's Wish ).

The manga also inspired a live-action film and television series adaptation. The series debuted on Amazon Prime Video worldwide on November 28 with eight episodes, and the sequel film then premiered after the series in theaters on December 20.

A stage play adaptation of the manga's "2.5D Stage Play arc" ran at the Umeda Arts Theater in Osaka from December 26-29.

Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.