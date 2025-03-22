To Be Hero X Anime Reveals Main Trailer Video

Anime premieres on April 6

The stage event at AnimeJapan 2025 on Saturday for Aniplex and bilibili 's To Be Hero X animated project revealed the anime's main promotional video. The video previews the opening theme song "INERTIA" by SawanoHiroyuki[nZk]:Rei, and the ending theme song "KONTINUUM" by SennaRin .

Image via To Be Hero X anime's website © bilibili/BeDream, Aniplex

The series will premiere on April 6, replacing One Piece on its timeslot on Fuji TV at 9:30 a.m. on Sundays.

Crunchyroll will stream To Be Hero X worldwide excluding Asia. The series will stream in Japan on Netflix and Amazon Prime Video starting on April 7 at 12 noon JST.

The cast includes:

Li Haolin is credited for the original work and as the director at BeDream , which is also presenting the project with bilibili and Aniplex . Hiroyuki Sawano is composing the show's main theme "Jeopardy." Sawano, Kohta Yamamoto , Hidefumi Kenmochi , DAIKI (AWSM.), Shuhei Mutsuki , Hideyuki Fukasawa , Misaki Umase , and Ryūichi Takada ( monaca ) are all credited for the music.

Emon Animation Company 's original 12-episode To Be Hero series ran in Japan from October to December 2016. The series starred Kenjirō Tsuda , Moa Tsukino , and Takeshi Maeda . Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired in Japan. Each episode in the series was 11 minutes long. The sequel series To Be Heroine followed in May 2018. Li Haolin directed both of these previous series.

