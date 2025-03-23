News
Catch Me at the Ballpark! Anime's Main Promo Video Previews Genic's Opening Theme
posted on by Crystalyn Hodgkins
An AnimeJapan 2025 stage event on Sunday for the television anime of Tatsurō Suga's Catch Me at the Ballpark! (Ballpark de Tsukamaete!) manga revealed the show's main promotional video. The video previews GENIC's opening theme song "Hurray!!"
The anime will premiere on TV Tokyo and five affiliated channels on April 1 at 24:00 (effectively, April 2 at midnight JST or April 1 at 11:00 a.m. EDT). The anime will also run on AT-X and BS NTV, and stream on the Japanese services ABEMA, Lemino, and Anime Times, before streaming on other services. Crunchyroll will stream the anime as it airs.
The story follows Murata, an office worker, who meets Ruriko, a vendor selling beer who looks like a gyaru. He becomes her first regular customer. Ruriko acts cold toward Murata, but she has an innocent personality that comes out when he is out of sight.
The anime stars:
- Fairouz Ai as Ruriko
- Satoshi Inomata as Murata
- Ikumi Hasegawa as Aona
- Satoshi Tanaka as Omatsu
- Yōji Ueda as Nakaizumi
- Ayumi Mano as Natsuno
- Momoko Seto as Kokoro
- Jin Urayama as Ryuichi Igarashi
- Chiharu Sawashiro as Takimoto
- Hiroki Tōchi as Kojiro
- Rika Tachibana as Yuki Takino
- Kentarō Tone as Dennis
- Kō Bonkobara as Brian
- Mayu Sagara as Sara
- Kazuhiro Nakaya as Mitsui
- Wakana Kuramochi as Kisa
- Kiyono Yasuno as Nagisa
- Atsuki Nakamura as Hotaru
- Maaya Uchida as Kohinata
- Chiaki Kobayashi as Shishio
- Jun Fukuyama as Ken Nokogirimiya
- Daiki Yamashita as Wataru Ichinomiya
Jun'ichi Kitamura (Fluffy Paradise) is directing the anime at EMT Squared. Shigeru Murakoshi (The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse) is handling the series scripts. Fumio Iida (Record of Ragnarok animation director) is designing the characters. MONACA (NieR:Automata Ver 1.1a) is composing the music.
GENIC are performing the opening theme song "Hurray!!"
Suga debuted the manga in Kodansha's Morning magazine in September 2020. Kodansha published the manga's 16th compiled book volume on Friday.
Sources: Catch Me at the Ballpark! anime's website, Comic Natalie