Chainsaw Man – The Movie: Reze Arc Anime Announces September 19 Debut

New character "Bomb" to appear in film also revealed

A stage event at AnimeJapan 2025 on Sunday announced the September 19 opening for Chainsaw Man – The Movie: Reze Arc , the film based on the Reze Arc of Tatsuki Fujimoto 's Chainsaw Man manga.

Image courtesy of Slow Curve ©Tatsuki Fujimoto/SHUEISHA, MAPPA

The film's staff also revealed the visual for the character Bomb, who will appear in the movie:

Image courtesy of Slow Curve ©Tatsuki Fujimoto/SHUEISHA, MAPPA

Reina Ueda plays Reze in the film.

Image courtesy of Slow Curve ©Tatsuki Fujimoto/SHUEISHA, MAPPA

Image via Chainsaw Man's X/Twitter account ©Tatsuki Fujimoto/SHUEISHA, MAPPA

MAPPA describes the film's story:

Denji became “ Chainsaw Man ”, a boy with a devil's heart, and is now part of Special Division 4's devil hunters. After a date with Makima, the woman of his dreams, Denji takes shelter from the rain. There he meets Reze, a girl who works in a café.

The film's staff includes:

The television anime series premiered on TV Tokyo and five other affiliated channels, as well as on Amazon Prime Video in October 2022. Crunchyroll is streaming the anime in over 200 countries and territories around the world.

Crunchyroll describes the story:

Denji is a teenage boy living with a Chainsaw Devil named Pochita. Due to the debt his father left behind, he has been living a rock-bottom life while repaying his debt by harvesting devil corpses with Pochita. One day, Denji is betrayed and killed. As his consciousness fades, he makes a contract with Pochita and gets revived as "Chainsaw Man"--a man with a devil's heart.

Fujimoto ( Fire Punch ) debuted the Chainsaw Man manga in Weekly Shonen Jump in December 2018 and ended its "first part," the "Kōan" (Public Safety) arc, in December 2020. The manga's second part, titled "Gakkō-hen" (School Arc), started on Shueisha 's Shonen Jump+ service in July 2022. The manga won the Best Manga award at The Harvey Awards for three consecutive years.

The manga inspired a stage play adaptation that ran in Tokyo and Kyoto in September to October 2023.