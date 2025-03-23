City the Animation's 1st Video Reveals More Cast, Theme Songs, July 6 TV Debut

A stage event at AnimeJapan 2025 on Sunday revealed the first full promotional video, additional cast and staff members, theme songs, and July 6 premiere for CITY The Animation , the television anime of Keiichi Arawi 's CITY manga. Singer-songwriter Riho Furui performs the opening theme song "Hello," and singer-songwriter TOMOO performs the ending theme song "Lucky." The members of the quartet Piranhans are composing the anime's music. Pony Canyon is in charge of music production.

The newly announced cast members are:

Takehito Koyasu as both Dr. Adatara and Adatara's father

Image via CITY the Animation's X/Twitter account ©あらゐけいいち・講談社／CITY THE ANIMATION 製作委員会

Mayumi Asano as Adatara's mother

KENN as Tatsuta Adatara

Satoshi Inomata as Ryōta Adatara

Coco Hayashi as Kamome Adatara

Haruna Fukushima as Umi Adatara

Yūki Tenma as Sora Adatara

The anime will premiere on July 6 on Tokyo MX at 24:00 JST (effectively, July 7 at 12 midnight), then on ABC TV and TV Aichi at a later time. The anime will start airing on BS11 on July 7 at 11:00 p.m. JST.

The anime will star:

Tamami Tokuyama (animation director for Sound! Euphonium: Ensemble Contest Arc , key animator for Liz and the Blue Bird ) is credited as both the character designer and chief animation director. Shiori Yamazaki (background art for Violet Evergarden: The Movie , Sound! Euphonium The Movie - Our Promise: A Brand New Day ) is the art director. Additionally, Kana Miyata is the color designer, Hiroki Ueda is the director of photography, Tatsunori Kase is the 3D director, and Yōta Tsuruoka is the sound director.

Taichi Ishidate ( Violet Evergarden , Beyond the Boundary ) is directing the anime at Kyoto Animation . The anime will be the first non-sequel anime for Kyoto Animation in six years.

Kyoto Animation describes the anime:

This town, is not just a normal town.

There's laughter, love and emotional moments.

An unpredictable ordinary life presented by the residents!

Exciting stuffs come one after another. Welcome to CITY .

Arawi ( Nichijou , Helvetica Standard ) launched the manga in Kodansha 's Morning magazine in September 2016, and ended the series in February 2021. Kodansha published the 13th and final compiled book volume in April 2021.

Vertical (now Kodansha USA ) published the entire series in English. The manga is also available on Kodansha 's K MANGA service.

The manga returned in Kodansha 's Morning magazine on December 12.