Harmony of Mille-Feuille Anime Streams New Trailer

Anime debuts in Japan in July 2025

The staff for the anime of the Harmony of Mille-Feuille ( Utagoe wa Mille-Feuille ) music project revealed the anime's second trailer on Sunday. The below video features English subtitles that can be toggled on.

Image courtesy of Pony Canyon © 2022 UTAMILU

The anime will debut in July 2025.

Pony Canyon describes the anime:

First-year high school student, Uta Komaki. She has many weaknesses.

But she loves to sing. Aiming for an ordinary youth,

she tries to join the light music club as part of her high school debut—

only to fail miserably due to her timid nature. In her despair, Uta encounters

a form of music created solely by the human voice—a cappella. There, she finds a group of girls whose imperfect youth

is woven together only through their harmonized voices. —Even without shining, it's still youth.

The anime stars:

The cast for the new group Parabola includes:

Moeka Koizumi as Mizuki Fujishiro

as Mizuki Fujishiro Asaka as Zoe Delaunay

as Zoe Delaunay Nao Tōyama as Kikka Sengoku

as Kikka Sengoku Yoshino Aoyama as Reira Tamaki

as Reira Tamaki KIYOZO as Karin Minami

Takuya Satō ( Strawberry Marshmallow , Steins;Gate ) is the executive director, and Kiyoto Nakajima (episode director for Villainess Level 99 , Narenare -Cheer for you!- ) is the series director at Jumondo . Chisato Kikunaga ( Don't Hurt Me, My Healer! ) and Hitomi Kaiho ( Villainess Level 99 ) are designing the characters.

Additional staff members include:

The project launched in April 2022 with the themes of "a cappella," "high school girls," and "complex." The story of six high school girls coming of age through a cappella music has already spawned voice drama stories, music videos (in which the characters' voice actresses themselves try their hand at a cappella) and documentary videos featuring their lessons.

Pony Canyon and THE ORAL CIGARETTES rock band member Takuya Yamanaka ( Scarlet Nexus , Noragami Aragoto ) created the original concept, and Yamanaka is also writing the scripts. Che-Rico is credited for the original character design. Pony Canyon is producing the music.

Source: Press release