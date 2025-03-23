News
Harmony of Mille-Feuille Anime Streams New Trailer
posted on by Adriana Hazra
The staff for the anime of the Harmony of Mille-Feuille (Utagoe wa Mille-Feuille) music project revealed the anime's second trailer on Sunday. The below video features English subtitles that can be toggled on.
The anime will debut in July 2025.
Pony Canyon describes the anime:
First-year high school student, Uta Komaki.
She has many weaknesses.
But she loves to sing.
Aiming for an ordinary youth,
she tries to join the light music club as part of her high school debut—
only to fail miserably due to her timid nature.
In her despair, Uta encounters
a form of music created solely by the human voice—a cappella.
There, she finds a group of girls whose imperfect youth
is woven together only through their harmonized voices.
—Even without shining, it's still youth.
The anime stars:
- Mirai Ayase as Uta Kamaki, lead vocal
- Yūko Natsuyoshi as Musubu Mayumori, first chorus
- Kanoko Sudōas Airi Kojō, second chorus
- Misato Matsuoka as Rei "Reirei" Konoe, third chorus
- Miharu Hanai as Urū "Ururu" Miyazaki, voice percussion
- Haruka Aikawa as Yako "Kuma-chan" Kumai, bass
The cast for the new group Parabola includes:
- Moeka Koizumi as Mizuki Fujishiro
- Asaka as Zoe Delaunay
- Nao Tōyama as Kikka Sengoku
- Yoshino Aoyama as Reira Tamaki
- KIYOZO as Karin Minami
Takuya Satō (Strawberry Marshmallow, Steins;Gate) is the executive director, and Kiyoto Nakajima (episode director for Villainess Level 99, Narenare -Cheer for you!-) is the series director at Jumondo. Chisato Kikunaga (Don't Hurt Me, My Healer!) and Hitomi Kaiho (Villainess Level 99) are designing the characters.
Additional staff members include:
- Art Director: Kazuhiro Arai
- Color Key Artist: Hitomi Fujii
- Compositing Director of Photography: Han Kuk Ju
- Editing: Masahiro Gotō (REAL-T)
- Sound Director: Jin Aketagawa
- Music: Shun Narita
The project launched in April 2022 with the themes of "a cappella," "high school girls," and "complex." The story of six high school girls coming of age through a cappella music has already spawned voice drama stories, music videos (in which the characters' voice actresses themselves try their hand at a cappella) and documentary videos featuring their lessons.
Pony Canyon and THE ORAL CIGARETTES rock band member Takuya Yamanaka (Scarlet Nexus, Noragami Aragoto) created the original concept, and Yamanaka is also writing the scripts. Che-Rico is credited for the original character design. Pony Canyon is producing the music.
Source: Press release