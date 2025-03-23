Hyakushō Kizoku 3rd Season to Premiere This Fall

New visual also revealed

The official X (formerly Twitter ) account for the television anime of Hiromu Arakawa 's autobiographical manga Hyakushō Kizoku (The Peasant Noble) revealed the visual and fall premiere date for the anime's third season.

The first season of the anime premiered on the Tokyo MX channel in July 2023. Each episode was four minutes long.

The eighth volume of the manga bundled all 12 aired episodes of the first season, in addition to two unaired episodes on DVD in December.

The second season premiered in October 2024.

The manga follows Arakawa as she worked as a farmer in Hokkaido for seven years before she became a manga creator. The experience eventually informed her work on her Silver Spoon manga, which centers on students of an agricultural school.

Thanks to SleepyBat for the news tip.