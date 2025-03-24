Gal Guardians: Servants of the Dark Game Delayed on Xbox One, X|S

Game launches on Thursday for Switch, PS5, PS4, PC

Image via Inti Creates' X/Twitter account © INTI CREATES CO., LTD. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

The official X (formerly Twitter ) account for Inti Creates ' Gal Guardians: Servants of the Dark game announced on Monday that the Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One releases of the game have been delayed, with a new release date to be revealed at a later date.

The game is slated for a digital release for Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and PC via Steam on Thursday, while the physical release is scheduled for April 24. Publisher PQube will release the English version of the game digitally on Thursday.

The Steam page describes the game:

"Gal Guardians: Servants of the Dark" is a true metroidvania sequel to the classic-style action game "Gal Guardians: Demon Purge." Two new characters, Kirika and Masha, take the stage with unique playstyles, and you'll need to switch between the two at will in order to fully explore the vast areas and take down enemies and bosses.

PQube released the Gal Guardians: Demon Purge game digitally in English on Steam , Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S digitally in February 2023. The company released the game physically for PS5, PS4, and Switch in North America and Europe that June.

