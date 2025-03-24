HIDIVE Expands Service to Amazon Prime Video in U.K., Canada, Australia, New Zealand

© HIDIVE

AMC Networks announced on Monday that its HIDIVE anime streaming service is now available on Amazon Prime Video Channels in the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia and New Zealand as an ad-free add-on subscription. The direct-to-consumer app is also available in these territories. The service also expanded its availability in the United States with partners Samsung , LG, and VIZIO.

The company updated its streaming service website and apps for Apple TV 4K, iPhone, Android Mobile, Android TV, Roku , and Fire TV in March 2024.

The new website and apps feature offline viewing, a redesigned user interface, a simplified menu, updated search and watch history functions, the option for many customized watchlists, and enhancements for content discovery, curation, and playback.

AMC Networks settled a class action lawsuit regarding a violation of the Video Privacy Protection Act with a payout of US$8.3 million to the plaintiffs in February 2024. The company did not admit to any wrongdoing, but the lawsuit claimed that the company's streaming services utilized Meta Pixel tracking to record user activity and share it with third parties without their consent.

Sentai Filmworks is a global supplier of anime and official merchandise. The company's brands include the HIDIVE streaming service, SentaiFilmworks.com, Anime Network cable video-on-demand, and Sentai Studios . Sentai Filmworks has licensed numerous anime, including Made in Abyss , Akame ga KILL! , Food Wars! Shokugeki no Soma , and Parasyte -the maxim- .

The service ended in certain areas outside of North America, in December 2023.

AMC Networks acquired Sentai Holdings, LLC, which includes Sentai Filmworks and the HIDIVE streaming service, in January 2022. The acquisition includes all of the member interests from Cool Japan Fund, Inc., a public-private Japanese investment fund. AMC Networks ' portfolio includes AMC +, Acorn TV, Shudder, Sundance Now, and ALLBLK.

Source: Email correspondence