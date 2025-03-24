The Ancient Magus' Bride Visual Novel Reveals PS5/PC Release, October 2 Launch, English Support

Game was previously only announced for Switch

The official website for Bushiroad 's Mahō Tsukai no Yome : Seika no Maboroshi to Yumemiru Tabiji (The Ancient Magus' Bride: The Phantom Midsummer and the Dreaming Journey), the visual novel based on Kore Yamazaki 's The Ancient Magus' Bride manga, began streaming the game's opening movie on Monday. The video reveals that the game will release on October 2, and will also have a release on the PlayStation 5 and PC via Steam , in addition to the previously annnounced Switch release. The site also revealed that the game will have an English language option.

Yamazaki launched the The Ancient Magus' Bride manga in Mag Garden 's Monthly Comic Blade magazine in 2013, but the magazine ceased publication in September 2014. The manga then moved to the publisher's Monthly Comic Garden magazine. Yamazaki ended the manga's "Gakuin" (College) arc as the manga went on hiatus in March 2023. The manga launched its new "Shishigari" (Beast Hunting, previously announced with the title "Kemono") arc when it resumed in December 2023. The manga moved to Bushiroad Works' Comic Growl (formerly Comic Bushiroad Web) manga website with the resumption. Bushiroad is using AI translation by Mantra to release the manga simultaneously in English and Japanese.

Bushiroad will publish the manga's 22nd compiled book volume on April 8.

Seven Seas Entertainment is releasing the manga in English, and is listing it will release the 20th volume (the first volume published after the manga moved to Bushiroad ) on July 1. Seven Seas is also releasing several spinoff manga and supplement books in the series.

The main manga's first animated adaptation was the The Ancient Magus' Bride: Those Awaiting a Star OVA in 2017, followed by the first television anime season that premiered in Japan in 2017, the three-episode The Ancient Magus' Bride - The Boy from the West and the Knight of the Blue Storm OAD from 2021 to 2022, and then the second television anime season that premiered in April 2023. The second season's second half premiered in October 2023.