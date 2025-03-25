2025 Doraemon Film Stays at #1 for 3rd Weekend

Image via Comic Natalie © 藤子プロ・小学館・テレビ朝日・シンエイ・ADK 2025

Doraemon

: Nobita's Art World Tales), the 44th film in the, stayed at #1 at the Japanese box office in its third weekend. The film sold 282,000 tickets and earned 347,012,100 yen (about US$2.30 million) from Friday to Sunday. The film has sold a total of 1.77 million tickets and earned a cumulative total of 2,163,702,000 yen (about US$14.35 million).

The film opened in Japan on March 7. It sold 571,000 tickets for 702,817,200 yen (about US$4.78 million) in its first three days.

The story follows Doraemon, Nobita, and friends as they enter a painting into a medieval European world. In the painting, they meet Claire and Milo, children from the country of Artoria. They also encounter a small demon with wings named Chai. Together, they face a powerful enemy for a legendary jewel.

Yukiyo Teramoto ( Doraemon series and movies) directed the film. Satoshi Itō ( Doraemon series) wrote the script. The film commemorates the 45th anniversary of Doraemon movies. Aimyon performed the film's theme song "Sketch," as well as the film's insert song "Kimi no Yume o Kikinagara, Boku wa Waraeru Idea o!" (An Idea That Makes Me Smile Comes to Me, While I Listen to Your Dreams!).

Ojō to Banken-kun

The live-action film adaptation of's) manga dropped from #3 to #8 in its second weekend. The film earned 61,294,000 yen (about US$406,700) from Friday to Sunday, and has earned a cumulative total of 352,202,100 yen (about US$2.33 million).

The film ranked at #3 in its opening weekend. The film sold 133,000 tickets and earned 182,339,000 yen (about US$1.22 million) in its first three days.

The film stars Riko Fukumoto as Isaku and SixTONES idol group member Jesse as Keiya.

Keiichi Kobayashi directed the film. Yо̄suke Masaike wrote the screenplay. Yurika Koike was the producer. TOHO is distributing the film.

SixTONES perform the film's theme song "Barrier."



Image via Hypnosis Mic -Division Rap Battle- website © King Record Co., Ltd.

The movie , described as "Japan's first interactive film," returned to the top 10 again at #10 in its fifth weekend. The film earned 83,427,700 yen (about US$553,600) from Friday to Sunday, and has earned a cumulative total of 779,848,000 yen (about US$5.17 million).

The film earned 160,297,600 yen (about US$1.07 million) in its first three days.

The story of the film, including the winner of the Third Division Rap Battle onscreen, can be different at each screening. The storyline will change depending on the realtime polling of the audience members via their smartphones. The interactive film has 48 story routes, 16 new songs, and seven possible endings.

The Division All Stars perform the film's opening theme song "Hypnosis Mic -Division Battle Anthem-+."

Takanori Tsujimoto ( Resident Evil: Vendetta ) directed the film at Polygon Pictures , and Yūichirō Momose — a developer of the franchise 's story setting, characters, and game events — wrote the script. Kazui returned as the character designer. TOHO NEXT is distributing the film. ( A-1 Pictures animated the previous television anime with a different main staff.)

King Records ' Hypnosis Mic rap-themed project features voice actors who rap in the personas of original characters, and it launched in September 2017. Hypnosis Mic 's first full album Enter the Hypnosis Microphone launched in April 2018. The group earned the top spot as the most popular voice actor Twitter account in Japan for 2018. The project includes multiple manga tie-ins, a mobile game, stage plays, and live events.

Mononoke the Movie Trilogy: Chapter 2: The Ashes of Rage ( Gekijōban Mononoke Dai-Ni-Shō: Hinezumi ), the second film in the film trilogy of the Mononoke franchise , dropped off the top 10 in its second weekend. Mobile Suit Gundam GQuuuuuuX -Beginning- also fell off the top 10 again in its 10th weekend. The live-action Trillion Game film fell off the top 10 in its sixth weekend, and the live-action Under Ninja film fell off the top 10 in its ninth weekend.

The Shinran Jinsei no Mokuteki film stayed at #1 in the mini-theater rankings in its fourth weekend.

The cinema screenings of the Hypnosis Mic -Division Rap Battle- Rule the Stage -Grateful Cypher- stage play ranked at #4 in the mini-theater rankings in its opening weekend.

