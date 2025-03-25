A Condition Called Love Manga to End in 3 Chapters After 1-Issue Break

Manga launched in 2017 with anime adaptation in April 2024

Image via Kodansha USA Publishing © Megumi Morino, Kodansha, Kodansha USA Publishing

A Condition Called Love

The May issue of'smagazine announced on Monday that's) manga will end in three more chapters. The manga will first go on a break, and thus will not publish a new chapter in the magazine's next issue on April 24.

Kodansha USA Publishing started publishing the manga in English digitally in 2020. The company published the manga's first compiled book volume physically in English in January 2023, and released the 12th volume on Tuesday. Kodansha USA Publishing describes the manga's story:

Hotaru is a 16-year-old high school first-year who has always been ambivalent about love, preferring instead to have a lively life with her family and friends. So when she sees her schoolmate, Hananoi-kun, sitting in the snow after a messy, public breakup, she thinks nothing of offering to share her umbrella. But when he asks her out in the middle of her classroom the next day, she can't help but feel that her life is about to change in a big way …

Morino launched the manga in the Monthly Dessert magazine in December 2017. The manga has over 4 million copies in circulation (including digital copies). The manga won the Best Shōjo Manga award in Kodansha 's 45th Manga Awards in 2021. Kodansha will publish the manga's 17th volume on May 13.

The manga's anime adaptation premiered in April 2024. Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired in Japan.