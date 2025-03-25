Bandai Namco Filmworks Teases New Xabungle Anime 'Experimental Video'

Bandai Namco Filmworks streamed a teaser promotional video for the Sunrise Robot Laboratory website's " BLUE GALE XABUNGLE SIDE L," a new "experimental video" based on Yoshiyuki Tomino 's 1982 anime Blue Gale Xabungle , on Tuesday. The " BLUE GALE XABUNGLE SIDE L" experimental video will premiere in May. Bandai Namco Filmworks also announced a tie-in serialized feature that will launch in Hobby Japan 's Monthly Hobby Japan magazine on April 25.

The first "experimental video" from Sunrise Robot Laboratory is the " AURA BATTLER DUNBINE SIDE L," which started streaming in May 2024. The video incorporated new footage to evoke (but not exactly recreate) Aura Battler Dunbine 's opening and ending sequences. It features the theme songs " Dunbine Tobu" and "Mieru Darō Byston Well" by MIO, and also features old footage from the anime alongside a narrated synopsis by voice actor Norio Wakamoto .

The website's second video " AURA BATTLER DUNBINE SIDE R" started streaming on November 14. The "SIDE R" video features new mecha and weapon designs, and the theme song "Remaining Story" by MindaRyn , which was specifically written for the video.

HIDIVE started streaming Xabungle anime in 2017 and describes the story:

On the planet Zora, there are two societies: the Innocent and the Civilians. Jiron Amos seeks revenge against the outlaw who killed his parents, but in a world where CIVILIAN crimes are forgiven if they're not brought to justice within three days, there's little he can do. Taking his revenge into his own hands, Jiron steals the mecha Xabungle and teams up with a group of bandits, the Sandrats. As his quest continues, Jiron's actions sow the seeds of rebellion against the Innocent.

Tomino served as chief director of the series, which aired in Japan from 1982 to 1983. The series also spawned an anime film titled Xabungle Graffiti in 1983.

Source: Press release