Haré+Guu/Liar x Liar's Renjuro Kindaichi to Launch New High School Manga

The May issue of Kodansha 's Kiss magazine announced on Tuesday that Renjuro Kindaichi will launch a new manga titled Kimi wa Sekai no Chūshin Desu (You Are the Center of the World) in the magazine's next issue on April 25.

The "marriage story" (right in image above) centers on Nonoko, a third-year high school student who just turned 18. She goes to the same school as her childhood friend Yoichi, but they have not had a proper conversation in years. Until one day, they suddenly remember a promise they made when they were kids. The image above shows the two lead characters holding a traditional Japanese marriage registration form.

Kindaichi launched the N to S ( N & S ) manga in Kodansha 's Dessert magazine in January 2018, and it ended in 2023.

Kindaichi launched the Liar x Liar manga in Dessert in 2010, and ended the series in July 2017. Kodansha published the manga's 10th and final compiled book volume in September 2017. The manga ranked #10 in Takarajimasha Inc. 's Kono Manga ga Sugoi ranking in 2012, and was nominated for the 39th annual Kodansha Manga Awards in 2015.

Kindaichi launched the manga Jungle wa Itsumo Hare Nochi Guu in 1996, and the manga inspired the Haré+Guu television series, as well as the Haré+Guu Deluxe and Jungle Wa Itsumo Hale Nochi Guu Final original video anime. AN Entertainment licensed the television anime and Haré+Guu Deluxe in North America. Kindaichi also serialized the manga LaLaLa in Square Enix 's Young Gangan magazine. Kindaichi's Yūbe wa Otanoshimi Deshita ne (It Was Fun Last Night) manga is currently running on Gangan Online . Square Enix 's Manga UP! Global service added the series in December 2023 under the English title Rooming with a Gamer Gal .