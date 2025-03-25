Hiromi Gou Performs 28th Ojarumaru Anime Series' New Ending Song

"GO! de Ojaru" song written specifically for series premiering on March 31

NHK announced the artist for the new ending theme song in the 28th series of the Ojarumaru ( Prince Mackaroo ) anime on Tuesday. Singer Hiromi Gou performs the ending song "GO! de Ojaru," which was written specifically for the anime. NHK also revealed the new series' key visual, which features Go (in the bottom right corner) as a character within the anime.

The show's 28th series will premiere on March 31.

The 27th series premiered in April 1, 2024. Shizuka Kudou performed the series' ending theme song "Maru."

The Ojarumaru series centers on a Heian era prince who travels to the Enma world and steals King Enma's scepter. He makes his escape by accidentally arriving in the present day, in Moonlight Town. Ojarumaru befriends the town's residents as he escapes the minions that King Enma sends after him to retrieve his scepter.

Ojarumaru began with a manga series by Rin Inumaru that ran in Shogakukan 's Ciao magazine. The anime series launched in 1998. The franchise inspired a live-action special in 2017.

