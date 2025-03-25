News
K Manga Adds The Kagari Monster Family Manga for Simulpub
posted on by Alex Mateo
Sora Daichi debuted manga on Wednesday
Kodansha's K Manga service revealed on Tuesday that it has added Sora Daichi's The Kagari Monster Family (Kagari-ke no 8-Kyōdai) manga as a simulpub.
The company describes the story:
Unemployed and desperate, Ito Tohma stakes her life on a housekeeping job at a mansion in the middle of nowhere. But she's surprised to discover that it's actually for the Monster Center, a counseling office for monsters who disguise themselves as human! Now, she works at the Center to help the humanity-challenged with their problems.
Daichi (Stunts) debuted the manga in Kodansha's Weekly Shōnen Magazine on Wednesday.