News
Kakao Entertainment Teams Up with Instagram Star Jjonyami for New Webtoon Series

posted on by Wonhee Cho
Story follows white cat character sent to Earth on secret mission

Image via Kakao Entertainment's wbsite
© Kakao Entertainment

Kakao Entertainment is launching a new webtoon collaboration with Jjonyami, the beloved Instagram character.

The webtoon, titled Jjonyami: Mission Earth!, will premiere on April 25 via Kakao Webtoon and Kakao Page. Created by artist Chae-so, the adorable white cat Jjonyami is known for its hearty appetite and playful charm, attracting over 133,000 followers on Instagram. With a mix of comic strips and Reels featuring Jjonyami's misadventures with its human friend Grandpa Manbok and animal pals Yeontan and Haedari, the character has built a devoted fanbase.

While Jjonyami's Instagram content mostly focuses on everyday slice-of-life humor, the new webtoon introduces an independent storyline. The story begins as Jjonyami, a feline agent from the now-imperiled planet “Goyoung Star,” is sent to Earth on a secret mission to explore and conquer. However, after a failed landing, the agent crash-lands on Earth and is rescued by Sohee, a regular office worker. What follows is a chaotic and heartwarming tale of an unlikely cohabitation between a bubbly alien cat and a bewildered human roommate.

Source: Kakao Entertainment's press release

