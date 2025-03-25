Kakao Entertainment Teams Up with Instagram Star Jjonyami for New Webtoon Series

Story follows white cat character sent to Earth on secret mission

Image via Kakao Entertainment's wbsite © Kakao Entertainment

Kakao Entertainment is launching a new webtoon collaboration with Jjonyami, the beloved Instagram character.

The webtoon, titled Jjonyami: Mission Earth!, will premiere on April 25 via Kakao Webtoon and Kakao Page . Created by artist Chae-so, the adorable white cat Jjonyami is known for its hearty appetite and playful charm, attracting over 133,000 followers on Instagram. With a mix of comic strips and Reels featuring Jjonyami's misadventures with its human friend Grandpa Manbok and animal pals Yeontan and Haedari, the character has built a devoted fanbase.

While Jjonyami's Instagram content mostly focuses on everyday slice-of-life humor, the new webtoon introduces an independent storyline. The story begins as Jjonyami, a feline agent from the now-imperiled planet “Goyoung Star,” is sent to Earth on a secret mission to explore and conquer. However, after a failed landing, the agent crash-lands on Earth and is rescued by Sohee, a regular office worker. What follows is a chaotic and heartwarming tale of an unlikely cohabitation between a bubbly alien cat and a bewildered human roommate.