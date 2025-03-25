Monster Hunter Wilds Game's Video Reveals 1st Title Update's April 4 Release, Teases 2nd Update for Summer

1st title update adds new monsters, Grand Hub, Arena Quests

CAPCOM revealed during its Monster Hunter Wilds Showcase stream on Tuesday that it will release the first title update for the Monster Hunter Wilds game on April 4 and the second title update this summer. The video previews the DLC content, which also contains spoilers from the game's main story (starting at about 9:01 in video below):

Title Update #1 Trailer

The first title update adds the monster Mizutsune at Hunter Rank (HR) 21+, Arch-tempered Rey Dau (a stronger version) in an event quest for HR 50+ from April 29-May 20, and Zoh Shia in the wild after completing a mission at HR 50+. New gear will be available from monster parts.

A new Grand Hub will open at HR 16+, allowing players to interact in additional ways, play a Barrel Bowling minigame, listen to the Diva performing, and manage squads at the squad counter's new location. Special seasonal events will be held in the Grand Hub, starting with the Festival of Accord: Blossomdance from April 22 to May 6. Previous event quests will also return over time. A CAPCOM collaboration is coming at the end of May.

Players can also compete for the fastest hunt times in Arena Quests, which will have worldwide online rankings. There will also be Challenge Quests and Free Challenge Quests as limited-time Event Quests with special pendants as rewards. Arena Quests and Challenge Quests require predetermined equipment loadouts and are limited to two players, while Free Challenge Quests have no limits and support four players. More DLC includes paid cosmetic DLC packs, free gestures, outfits for Alma, and camp gear.

The second title update clip teases a new monster most resembling [highlight white text for spoiler] Lagiacrus.

The game debuted globally on5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC viaon February 28.

The Premium Deluxe Edition includes the Deluxe Pack (which contains in-game items and poses), Premium Bonuses of more in-game items, and the Cosmetic DLC Packs. The Deluxe Edition of the game also includes the Deluxe Pack. Players with save data from Monster Hunter World and Monster Hunter World: Iceborne receive special in-game armor for palicos.

The game sold over 8 million copies worldwide in its first three days. According to the company, this is the fastest that one of its titles has reached this milestone.

The Monster Hunter game franchise has reached 100 million sales worldwide.